The new Qi2 wireless standard will launch soon with the iPhone 15

Qi2 standard includes MagSafe technology

The Wireless Power Consortium has finally approved the Qi2 wireless charging spec, and it will be available in products starting with the iPhone 15 lineup very soon.

Introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in early 2023, the Qi2 immediately won praise with industry awards. A key aspect of Qi2 is the addition of Apple’s MagSafe technology to its Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), along with improvements to the existing Extended Power Profile (EPP) for wireless charging.

“We are thrilled to see our members rapidly adopting Qi v2.0 and building an ecosystem of accessories for Qi2 devices,” said Fady Mishriki, Chairman of the WPC Board of Directors. “We sincerely hope that Qi v2.0 will soon become the de facto global standard for wireless charging.”

The launch of the Qi2 standard is timely, as the global wireless charging market is currently experiencing rapid growth, with over a billion devices including transmitters and receivers. The introduction of Qi2 is expected to further expand the market by enabling wireless charging for a wider range of accessories that were previously incompatible with such technology.

Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup, which launches in September, is expected to be one of the first wave of products to get Qi2. It is speculated that iOS 17.2 may possibly require a software update to support the updated charging standard.

Other companies like Belkin, Mophie, Anker, and AirCharge have already announced their upcoming Qi2 offerings. Currently, over 100 devices are either undergoing testing or awaiting certification for Qi2.

The introduction of the Qi v2.0 standard, known as Qi2, offers several notable benefits to iPhone 15 users. The new standard promises faster charging times and better energy efficiency, potentially leading to less power wastage and longer battery life.

Additionally, the standard is expected to expand the range of compatible accessories, providing Apple users with more options for charging their devices wirelessly.

Source: appleinsider.com