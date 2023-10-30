The new owner of Carole Middleton's former business reveals she was never as financially successful as the media made her out to be

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Carole Middleton has been on the hot seat since her former business, Party Pieces, went bankrupt earlier this year. While she has the support of her neighbors who are protecting her amid a financial dispute, new boss James Sinclair is revealing some private details about Kate Middleton’s mom’s money situation.

Sinclair, who initially spoke positively about Carole and said she was not responsible for the party supply company failure, is taking a completely different approach to discussing the royal-adjacent figure in the media. The new owner, who purchased the business in bankruptcy but did not take out a loan, was sympathetic to Carroll’s plight, while still being vaguely aware of her financial situation. Sinclair explained, “Everyone thinks she’s come out with a huge ordeal, but quite the opposite is true, she’s come out of it without any setbacks.” Sun About Carroll’s sale of party pieces to investors after deciding to retire.

After investors changed many of the company’s lucrative and successful elements, including shuttering their beloved catalog, Carroll came in at the last minute to help save Party Pieces at the end of the pandemic — but it was too late. It was over. There were many outstanding bills left with the suppliers, even though they had reportedly promised to pay them. “People expect that he or his family will pay the bill, but he didn’t get the kind of money people think,” Sinclair said with some resentment. What she means is that she is not as rich as the media makes her out to be.

Carroll’s creditors are unlikely to ever get their money again, and a disgruntled supplier reportedly hung negative posters around his small village of Bucklebury, mentioning his royal connection. Also, Sinclair is promising to revitalize the company, but he might want to keep his press quotes a little more secretive.

Before you go, click here to find out which books reveal major royal family secrets.

RELATED STORY One of Prince Harry’s former A-list BFFs has reportedly aligned herself with King Charles for the same British cause

Source: www.sheknows.com