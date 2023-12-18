The new Netflix 'One Piece' anime remake sets a very strange precedent

Jump Force video game and One Piece anime character Monkey D. Luffy, known as the Straw Hats , [+] Showcased at the Jump Shop during a press preview in Tokyo on November 19, 2019. (Photo by Behrouz Mehri/AFP) (Photo by Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

With the news that Netflix is ​​funding an anime remake a pieceWhile the Host manga and anime are still running, sets a very strange precedent.

After the success of the live-action a piece, which was clearly not what anyone was expecting given Netflix’s past track record. This is because Netflix will want to expand it somehow.

Typically, we’ll see more seasons of live-action shows announced than what has already happened. However, it is very strange to finance parallel anime production while the host manga and anime are still running.

To explain, typically you don’t have a competing company making an anime of a property that is already being adapted. You have crossover productions like movies and TV series between different studios, but they are done by the same investment company or production committee. So this is definitely…weird.

If I were to venture a guess about what’s going on here, Netflix didn’t like the deal they got with Shueisha and Toei Animation, so they set about licensing it themselves and getting the bulk of the cash. thought. Of course, Netflix has to pay upfront for the license and offer royalties, but that’s nothing compared to past earnings.

Since Netflix is ​​a largely data-driven company, if a piece Anime remake does well, what’s next? remake of Dragon Ball And Naruto,

The old production committee setup that previously promoted anime was already breaking down in the face of modern streaming service, which is why groups like Anime Times exist.

However, this bypasses all of that completely and takes us into strange new territory. My concern is that anime studios will get a tough deal from all this, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

