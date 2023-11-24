The new MMORPG impresses with its realistic graphics, but behind it all there are a ton of NFTs. ruetir

From time to time, games appear on our radar that look very attractive, have an attractive plot or mechanics, with graphics tailored to the current hardware. One of these is Night Crows, a South Korean MMORPG from VMade that seeks to impress with photorealistic graphics and a medieval setting. However, despite the fact that many players have been impressed by its presence, the title has attracted more attention for its NFT implementation.

Night Crows, a game that offers gaming experiences on both PC and mobile devices and which was launched in Korea in April 2023, proudly introduced a new trailer and announced registration for its testing in the West. And with the countdown to testing on this side of the world, Night Crows got a first look at monetization for the global launch, with players realizing that its main focus is on (hated by many) NFTs.

A promising MMORPG, but full of NFTs

According to information provided by developers WeMade, in this MMORPG users can expect a stunning open world and massive PvP battles with up to 1000 players. The plot is set in the 13th century in Europe and features 8 different character classes. The new gameplay trailer confirming the global launch features impressive gameplay visuals. And starting January 11, 2024, players around the world will be able to sign up for the trial.

But in the face of so much beauty, it has been the monetization that has been in the spotlight for many, including 6 blockchains, 7 tokens, and NFT characters. Features that, for detractors of these digital items, represent dimensions of NFT hell. The monetization of WeMade’s South Korean title recently made headlines, with the developer making $1.4 million per day from the game. Considering this success, hard work is also being done on the global release. The registration page introduces the topic “Tokenomics” with the subtitle “The Culmination of the Blockchain Economy.” WeMade also plans to use its blockchain service “WEMIX3.0” for the game.

Players create value in the game by participating in it. This value is represented by so-called “multi-utility tokens”. These “tokens” are in-game objects that will be exchanged using blockchain technology, giving them real money value. In addition to “tokens,” Night Crows players will also be able to create character NFTs, which can then be traded on the marketplace for real money. On the other hand, something that does not matter to a part of its community, since there is also a Facebook group called Night Crows Latin America NFTs.

In short: players will be able to purchase items, equipment, and even characters from other players with real money. Something that will surely scare many players, who were first attracted by the impressive graphics of Night Crows, only to later realize that behind it there is a treasure full of NFTs.

