(WXYZ) — The new Medical Weight Loss Clinic Holiday Cookbook is here!

The cookbook, which can be downloaded now through 12/26 at mwlc.com, contains healthy alternative recipes for this holiday season. Over 25+ to choose. Categories include: Appetizers, Drinks, Soups, Entrees, Side Dishes, Desserts and more.

For every download, $1 will go to Gleaners Food Bank Meet Up and Eat Up Program. (Up to $2500)