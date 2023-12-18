The new L4S standard is ready to speed up your Internet and reduce latency



ZF L/Getty Images

I have AT&T gigabit fiber internet at my home. But there are still times when I am watching a movie and the video starts playing intermittently. What’s going on? It’s not that AT&T is failing to deliver speeds. No, that’s because latency – the delay in data transmission between the device and the server – is bad.

Now, a new Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) – Request for Comments (RFC) 9331, Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN) protocol for low latency, low loss, and scalable throughput (L4S) is being deployed. And the good news is that L4S aims to solve the internet speed trap.

So, this is why your speed may be affected. First of all, the speed you get from your Internet connection depends on many factors. First, no matter how fast your connection is, it will only be as fast as the slowest link between your machine and the Internet. So, if your router has a 1GB cable-based Internet connection, but your Wi-Fi access point (AP) is turn-of-the-century and only supports 802.11b, your top speed will still be top-notch. 11 MB per second (Mbps).

Second, speed is affected by the actual rated throughput of your connection and how it works. For example, a fiber connection will give you close to its full-rated speed. So, while my connection is rated at 1 gigabyte per second (Gbps), I get 940 Mbps downstream and 895 Mbps upstream, which is good enough.

But if I use my Spectrum/Charter 1Gbps cable connection, I typically see 850Mbps downstream and 24Mbps upstream. I see this difference because the cable is optimized for downstream speeds, not upstream. Fiber, meanwhile, offers higher bandwidth than both.

However, cable connections are also shared connections. When there are too many people online – let’s say they’re all watching a new episode of The Gilded Age on Sunday night – everyone’s bandwidth rates will go down.

The final factor affecting Internet speed is one that L4S addresses. Whenever you make an Internet connection to a website, streaming service, or online game, your data is sent back and forth in data packets over a complex network of routers, switches, wires, and fibers.

Every time your connection travels from one point to another, it’s likely to encounter interruptions that can slow down data transmission. A significant contributor to this problem is ‘buffer bloat’. This issue may sound like the sensation of eating too much, but it occurs when networking equipment holds too many packets in the buffer before sending them to their destination.

This bloat – and the simple delay between devices sending signals back and forth – is called latency. Latency is the time it takes for a data packet to travel from one location to another. Latency is measured in milliseconds using various network tools, such as ping, traceroute, and one-way active measurement protocol (OWAMP). You can also get an idea of ​​how much latency you’re dealing with by using the Ookla Internet Speed ​​Test. The test shows your overall, download and upload latency in terms of ping time in milliseconds.

The more latency your connection has, the slower it will be. A good network latency measurement is less than 100 milliseconds, which would mean that a data packet takes less than one tenth of a second to travel from one point on the network to another.

You can think of latency as a packet traffic jam. Yes, in theory, you can drive your car at 70 mph on the interstate, but when there’s a lot of traffic on the road or some obstacles on the highway, you’ll be lucky to go 35 mph. . The same principle is true with Internet connections – L4S does not provide an express lane. Instead, L4S enables the network to know when traffic is congested, so it can throttle traffic to reduce congestion – and less congestion means lower latency.

Now, ‘good’ is a relative term. For those who play massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), like World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV Online, and Guild Wars 2, high latency can be the difference between victory and defeat. Similarly, high latency in video-conferencing systems like Discord, Google Meet, or Zoom can be annoying.

L4S offers a more efficient approach to managing Internet traffic. Under normal Internet rules, the network becomes aware of latency problems only after they occur. L4S adds scalable congestion control, which provides more consistent control signals over the network. Congested packets are marked, making it easy to immediately adjust traffic to prevent further delays.

This approach enables the network to tune traffic with finer control in less than a millisecond. This tuning seriously shortens the latency feedback loop. In turn, this approach enables devices to quickly adjust data transmission rates in response to congestion. This results in seamless data flow and low latency.

So, how big of a difference will L4S make? When the technology began to be implemented, Jason Livingood, Comcast’s vice president of technology policy, tweeted: “Latency went to the worst (99.9 percent). From several seconds to about 10 milliseconds on today’s Internet, In the downstream case, the 99th percentile was surprisingly less than one millisecond. What are you waiting for!? This is staggering… especially when you consider something like a web page, where you need 10 or 20 round trips to load the page, which means 10x – 20x latency. This technology means the wait is over – literally.”

Well, the wait is not over yet. In summer 2023, Comcast began testing L4S in partnership with Apple, NVIDIA, and Valve. Xfinity customers with the latest Xfinity 10G gateways

Comcast has also released documentation for other ISPs and developers to begin deploying L4S. Meanwhile, Apple has been a major advocate for L4S, including beta support for the standard in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. The company is gradually rolling out L4S to iOS 17 and MacOS Sonoma.

CableLabs, the nonprofit company behind the cable modem technology, is also working on deploying L4S as part of its 10Gbps initiative. The company sees L4S as ideal for applications that are optimized for high data rates, consistent ultra-low latency and near-zero packet loss, such as cloud gaming and virtual reality/augmented reality applications and high-quality video conferencing. L4S will also be beneficial for other latency-constrained applications, including web browsing.

While L4S marks a significant advancement, it is not a panacea for all Internet speed problems. Physical limitations will always pose obstacles. However, L4S can reduce additional latency, making it a huge step toward a more efficient Internet. I expect we’ll see L4S in use on most high-speed Internet connections and new operating systems and devices by this time next year.

Personally, I’m ready to use it today.

Source: www.zdnet.com