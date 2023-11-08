The new House Speaker has no bank account, inheriting both the ideas and finances of the 1800s – above the law.

The new Speaker of the House expressed prominent Bible seller sentiments. You are not physically threatened by such a person, but their very existence momentarily upends your entire concept of the world, as several things necessarily come to your mind:

Are there still door to door Bible salesmen in 2023?

Why have I never heard of a Bible saleswoman?

I’ve already read the Bible and I already have a copy, and if I haven’t or haven’t read it and for some reason I want to I can’t get away from Gideon in one of the dozens of hotel rooms I go to. Can get one for free. every year.

Also, the full text of the Bible is available online for free on many websites, causing business losses.

Does this person want to suffocate me and flay me?

Yes, his name is so common you’ll forget it until the next paragraph, Mike Johnson is actually the non-gender Bible salesman icon of congressional leaders.

Apart from the non-sexual part, he doesn’t shy away from it either, because He is very clear that he is a man, and women are women , and there is no other option or spectrum of possible characteristics between the two, thank you very much (this, of course, is what all men who are very comfortable with their masculinity say). However, it’s okay just expressing my religion And Johnson has been very busy All the nonsense on separation of church and state (You know, one of the founding principles of our nation, the very first part of First right in the Bill of Rights ) that you can almost forget him He at least seems to believe that two of each species of dinosaur boarded Noah’s ark. ,

It’s not really fair to me to call all this an 1800s viewpoint, because many intelligent people in the early 19th century would have already been alarmed by this, and they didn’t even know about dinosaurs yet.

Now this totally trustworthy guy, whose easy smile doesn’t make you instinctively poke him in the testicles, is Speaker of the House. Apart from his outlook, a second look has been taken at his finances. These are no less troubling, even if they have very different causes.

man don’t have a bank account , Or, indeed, any financial assets of any kind, at least not that he disclosed on his most recent mandatory personal financial disclosures, according to The Daily Beast, which came to report on the sad state of Johnson’s financial affairs. Is the first person.

Going back to 2016, when he first began mandatory reporting, Johnson never declared a bank account. He is not required to disclose accounts with balances less than $1,000 unless the combined value of all accounts (including his wife and children) exceeds $5,000.

Nevertheless, Johnson reported personal income of more than $200,000 last year, and his wife additionally received her salary from two different employers. One week’s salary alone, if deposited into Johnson’s bank account, would easily put him over the $1,000 reporting threshold. even just taking his $174,000 salary As a member of the US House (Johnson would receive a larger salary as Speaker), who is on the monthly payroll schedule Every paycheck will put $14,500 (pretax) into some account somewhere.

I like to think that Johnson is taking his salary in a big bag of coins or gold dust or something, more likely, given that he has disclosed a number of liabilities, which probably need a bank account to repay. will be required, he’s living paycheck to paycheck And a bank account that is regularly emptied is not considered reportable, even if it regularly receives five-figure investments. (Johnson himself has declined to comment on stories about his finances until now.)

Many Americans live paycheck-to-check, and that doesn’t make them bad people. A person should not be disqualified from holding public office because of financial struggles. Still, when someone who publicly claims to be extremely fiscally conservative can’t save a dime by age 51 on a household income over $200,000, it certainly raises questions. Whether that person should be given any power over this. $6.3 trillion federal budget As next in line to the presidency after the Vice President.

Then again, we’re talking about the same guy who apparently convinced himself that a pair of tyrants had strayed from a ship that was too small to hold them. just a few thousand years ago And then they also got off because they didn’t manage to eat any of the sheep or goats or horses. I guess why would Mike Johnson save anything for retirement when Jesus could come at any time to rapture him?

Jonathan Wolf is a civil litigator and author Your debt-free JD (affiliate link). He has taught legal writing, written for a variety of publications, and made being financially and scientifically literate both his business and his joy. Any views he expresses are probably pure gold, but are nonetheless entirely his own and should not be attributed to any organization with which he is affiliated. He wouldn’t want to share the credit anyway. can be reached [email protected],

