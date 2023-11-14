The new generation of consumers requires a new approach to e-commerce marketing

Kemi Katz is CEO and Co-Founder namoguA digital travel continuity platform.

Each generation uses the Internet differently. Generation Z may be the first generation to grow up with high-speed Internet access, but Generation Alpha is already immersed in digital culture. Their familiarity with the Internet has also led to an awareness of its disadvantages, resulting in new, more cautious behaviours. With spending power continuing to grow in the hands of these demographics, it would be wise for e-commerce sellers to adapt.

Who are Generation Z and Alpha?

Generation Z, or simply Gen Z, is the youngest generation with adult members (born between 1995 and 2010), while Generation Alpha, or Gen Alpha, is the youngest generation overall – the children of millennials and older Gen Zers. Gen Alpha has not yet entered the workplace, but it seems clear that they will continue the trends started by their predecessors, such as being technologically proficient. Gen Z is the second most populous generation in America, with a population of 69.5 million. They are also the most highly educated, with 57% of 18 to 21 year olds enrolled in college.

Education equals spending power – $360 million to be exact. Further research shows that Gen Z luxury spending is growing three times faster than any other generation. Meanwhile, as the children of the Millennial generation, Gen Alpha has access to the spending power of the highest-earning generation.

How do their expectations differ from previous generations?

Having grown up in a world shaped by climate change and the Great Recession, and in an era of fake news and post-truth, Gen Z and Gen Alpha have diverged markedly from their predecessors – and this is particularly true in their online spending. True about. Habits. Let’s see what really makes them different.

digital natives

Gen Z and Gen Alpha easily navigate the digital environment, remaining free from many traditional forms of online marketing because they have seen it all before. Razorfish President Dani Mariano recently said that General Alpha’s clever online behavior was inspiring businesses to “market in new ways, on new channels, and at a higher standard.”

Doubt on brands

Gen Z and Gen Alpha are highly educated about brands, especially when it comes to the injustices they can do around the world. For example, only 42% of Gen Zers say they trust companies, and less than half believe businesses are having a positive impact on society. Meanwhile, according to Ed East, global CEO of Billion Dollar Boy, “Gen Alpha consumers will be savvy to brands that do not reflect authentic human experiences and voices.”

value oriented

Gen Z and Gen Alpha make purchasing decisions based on whether a brand’s values ​​align with their own values ​​– especially values ​​related to sustainability and diversity. For example, research shows that two-thirds of Gen Alphas only want to buy from “brands that have a positive impact on the world,” and 75% of Gen Zers prioritize sustainability on brand names.

How to adapt to changing expectations

Noting that Gen Z’s income is predicted to “grow fivefold by 2030”, accounting for more than a quarter of all earnings worldwide, and Gen Alpha will be 2 billion strong by 2025 – the largest generation in history, It is important for e-commerce sellers to learn how to meet their specific demands. Let’s see how to do this.

Find alternatives to invasive tracking methods.

Gen Z and Gen Alpha are highly cognizant of how data is used, and they will not easily give up their data. Meanwhile, third-party cookies are going to disappear soon. Clearly, the writing on the wall says you should find less intrusive ways to learn about your customers.

Anonymous personalization allows you to use readily available information such as device, referral source, and location to target your users with customized promotions. Unlike third-party data, this information is free, available on your own sites and will not arouse suspicion among your Gen Z and Gen Alpha users.

Launch a privacy-first campaign.

When cookies expire, the personalized ads they help create will also disappear. This means that e-commerce sellers will need to rethink their marketing strategies. When it comes to privacy-conscious Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the more you can show your commitment to their privacy, the more effective these campaigns will be.

Using first-party data, you can build a highly detailed picture of your customer base. This will allow you to create ads to target your ideal customer, as well as show your Gen Z customers that you’re handling their data with care.

Provide a tailored experience.

Although Gen Z and Gen Alpha may be wary of irresponsible data collection, it’s also important to remember that they’ve grown up in a world of algorithm-curated playlists and personalized streaming suggestions. For example, research shows that 41% of Gen Zers “will leave a website if it doesn’t predict what they like, want, or need.”

In short, the younger generation expects you to guess their desires without even having to type them out. Fortunately, various AI solutions can detect and analyze user interactions with your web properties, allowing you to build detailed customer profiles. Using this data, you can predict their next move, highlight the range of products they are most likely to buy or find bargains for more frugal customers.

e-commerce generations

Gen Z and Gen Alpha are the first to grow up in a world where most products and services are just a click away. Although their familiarity with the Web offers huge advantages for e-commerce sellers, it has also made them cautious and selective. To take advantage of their increasing spending power, make sure you use methods like anonymous personalization, privacy-first campaigns, and tailored experiences they expect.

