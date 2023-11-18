The New Frontier: Media entrepreneur Throop and realtor Noel Phillips join forces for unprecedented Negril development

Media entrepreneur Winthrop “Throp” Wellington, founder of Throp Media and conceptualizer of the Throp-X Jamaica investment conference, has ventured into the real estate domain through a strategic partnership with Valerie Levy & Associates realtor Noel Phillips. Recognizing the significant impact of tourism in Jamaica, particularly Westmoreland, where 39 per cent of tourism revenue is generated (according to the Ministry of Tourism) the dynamic duo have launched a transformational turnkey development called ‘Suites of Negril’ in the breathtaking… Negril Hills area.

Inspired by the overwhelming response to the inaugural Throop-X Jamaica Investment Conference last year, the 2023 installment needed to address the needs of travelers. Throop sought to provide a solution to the growing demand for long-term rental properties, particularly for families.

Based on his extensive experience in the hospitality industry gained from working at his family’s hotel, Travelers Beach Resort, Throop openly expressed his deep affection for Negril during his address to the audience. “I am very passionate about Negril and its potential,” he said. I think that as a community, we have the opportunity to guide the direction that Negril is going and the trajectory of Negril and Jamaica as a whole.

Noel Phillips, veteran realtor at the partnership, commented, “People are always looking for real estate opportunities, and we believe Negril is the next frontier.”

Known globally for its breathtaking sunsets and famous Seven Mile Beach, as endorsed by TripAdvisor, Negril is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. In response to the desire expressed by many to move to Negril last year, Throop and Realtor Noel Phillips are proud to unveil a five-phase development called ‘Suites of Negril’.

‘Suites of Negril’ is envisioned as a dynamic, modern turn-key development that offers the perfect blend of luxury and sustainability. The development will feature a resort-style pool, green garden areas, rainwater harvesting and a gray water system.

Targeting expatriates, remote working expatriates and repatriates, the project aims to provide housing reflective of United States standards, complete with all the modern amenities that discerning individuals require. This innovative initiative is in line with the emerging needs of individuals seeking a harmonious balance between work and lifestyle, especially in the post-pandemic era.

For full transparency, Throop will be documenting the production experience in Jamaica on his YouTube channel. The purpose of this document is to provide information on the entire process from finding the right partner to the actual construction of the ‘Suites of Negril’ project. Throop’s goal is to inspire and educate youth, demonstrating that they too can buy and develop land in Jamaica.

As Throop envisions, the ‘Suites of Negril’ is not just a place to stay; It is a lifestyle choice, a commitment to sustainable living, and a celebration of the beauty that Negril has to offer.”

The ‘Suites of Negril’ is set to redefine the real estate landscape in Negril, offering individuals a unique opportunity to live in an upscale community that prioritizes both comfort and environmental awareness.

