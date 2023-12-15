The New Frontier in Workplace Safety: Data Analytics and AI adobe stock

Almost all employers want to ensure that their workplaces are safe areas that are free from accidents. But despite this, work-related incidents and health concerns persist.

The UK Health and Safety Executive revealed that 565,000 workers suffered work-related injuries during the financial year 2021-2022. The economic burden of injuries and illnesses caused by working conditions exceeds £18 billion. Clearly, an active change is necessary.

Data and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving advances in nearly every part of human resources and people management, and these technologies also present significant opportunities to improve security conditions. Companies can improve threat detection, reduce risk, and make overall working conditions safer.

The Internet of Things: A Revolution in Workplace Security

The rapid evolution of technology has brought us to the brink of a new era in workplace safety led by the Internet of Things (IoT). This transformative technology isn’t just changing the way we work; It is reshaping the basic structure of workplace safety. Through innovative applications and intelligent monitoring, IoT is setting new standards in security protocols and behavior modification. It is a shift from reactive measures to proactive strategies, leveraging data and smart devices to develop a culture of safety that permeates every level of the workplace. Let’s dive deeper into how IoT is not only changing but revolutionizing employee behavior towards security.

How IoT shapes employee behavior

The Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized employee safety with its smart devices, wearables, and sensors.

Many employers find it challenging to influence employee behavior to comply with security policies. IoT devices help monitor safety-related behavior, especially in sectors like construction that employ contract or temporary workers. These tools provide real-time data on workplace safety and employee activities. They validate compliance with security regulations and provide insights for improving the security program.

IoT devices also provide data transmission in real time, so managers are immediately notified of unsafe practices and can act immediately to correct conditions. For example, video analytics can identify an employee who is not wearing proper safety gear and alert a supervisor.

Real-time analytics has the potential to significantly reduce workplace accidents. For example, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University are developing security models that accurately predict the occurrence and location of security incidents.

Using wearables to improve security awareness

Many industries now use wearable devices like sensors, tracking bands, and smart helmets. The advent of the “connected worker” is increasing security awareness among employees and supervisors.

Wearable devices can alert when a person is close to physical exhaustion or when they’re not using critical safety equipment — and with that real-time data, AI can provide personalized advice and help individuals. Can recommend specific actions.

Sensor technology also enables environmental monitoring. Sensors can collect data on variables such as temperature, noise levels and toxic gases. Robots that can detect chemical signals such as blood or alcohol in the air by “smell.” Blanca Lorena Villarreal, a researcher at the Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico, has developed an “electronic nose” that can be integrated into robotic devices.

Using data and AI to make driving safer

Driving is one of the most dangerous tasks humans do – and that includes traveling, meeting clients or operating machinery at work. Driver fatigue significantly contributes to accidents, and is a major concern for transportation companies. Any operator of a vehicle, including heavy machinery, is potentially at risk for accidents.

Caterpillar and Australian firm Seeing Machines launched a system to identify driver fatigue using eye and facial tracking. With this system, cameras, GPS and accelerometers monitor eye and eyelid activity, even when the driver is wearing sunglasses. Sensors also monitor head position to identify when fatigue has begun.

If the driver’s eyes remain closed for more than 1.6 seconds, an alarm sounds inside the truck. The second alarm contacts the supervisor, and the third alarm usually results in the driver being relieved of duty. This system, which can also detect when the driver is distracted, has reduced fatigue-related incidents by 90%.

Improving industrial and manufacturing worker safety with data-driven insights

The idea of ​​a connected worker may soon become the norm in industrial and manufacturing contexts. Companies like Honeywell are introducing wearable technologies that can increase worker safety by collecting data on heart rate, breathing, movement and posture. Managers can compile this data into a dashboard and get a real-time snapshot of how employees are performing.

Sensors can also evaluate machine compliance, detect safety anomalies, identify causes of machine stoppages, and much more. With this technology, companies can understand real-time conditions on the shop floor, evaluate safety hazards, identify machine misuse, and reduce safety disruptions.

Revolutionizing construction safety with wearable technology and immersive experiences

Despite strict safety protocols, construction sites are inherently dangerous workplaces. Each site is unique, constantly changing, and full of risks and dangers that can be challenging to identify. Wearable devices, including “smart” hardhats with fatigue-detecting sensors, provide solutions to monitor workers’ conditions and create safer environments.

The EcoSpot mortar board system, which reduces the time workers spend bending their backs more than 20 degrees, reduces low back strain in bricklayers by 85% and increases productivity by 17% .

Emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are valuable tools for enhancing safety on construction sites. With immersive VR training, professionals can visualize conditions and identify potential hazards before construction begins, which is more effective than relying on traditional 2D drawings.

During construction, AR can act as a safety visualization tool. With AR glasses, workers remain aware of their surroundings while receiving additional data on their visual field. This can help employees identify hidden features or understand threat warnings more effectively.

Using AI-enabled innovations in workplace safety

Technologies like IoT devices and immersive training can help protect employees and contribute to a healthy work environment.

Together, these cutting-edge devices are creating safer, healthier work environments, reducing accident rates and even saving lives. However, their benefits go beyond safety. The data generated by these technologies provides invaluable insights so that business leaders can improve operational efficiency and productivity.