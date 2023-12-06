The new EU agreement on migration and asylum will destroy universal human rights. not in our name

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

We call for solidarity, prioritizing the needs of asylum seekers and sharing responsibility between member states, rather than a Fortress Europe, writes MEP Cornelia Ernst.

Less than a week before the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the new EU agreement on migration and asylum will make history – by taking away the individual right to asylum.

Born out of the horrors of the Second World War, the right to asylum is enshrined in EU law, yet today European leaders are determined to dismantle it, raising serious concerns about the overall health of European democracy and the rule of law. .

Whether this is done at tomorrow’s “Jumbo Trilogue”, a full day of negotiations between the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Council, or in the coming weeks, it seems that the political effort from the centre-left is increasing until the end of the year. Excessive right to obtain settlement on migration.

The Migration and Asylum Treaty is being hailed by the European Commission as a ‘landmark’ agreement – ​​unfortunately for all the wrong reasons.

dublin on steroids

To give the new agreement its due, it has been extremely impressive in one respect: it has managed to make an already bad situation substantially worse.

Europe’s current asylum procedures are failing both asylum seekers and member states, but the new deal will not make life easier for either party. Despite claims to the contrary, this agreement is a million miles away from a solidarity-based approach – if anything, it is the Dublin system on steroids.

The proposal increases the responsibility of border states and would lead to even larger-scale mass detention at hotspots. Far from “No More Moria”, we will see more inhumane camps within member states as well as across the EU’s external borders.

In practice, this means that the only winners are xenophobic right-wingers and “security” companies that build fences, drones, helicopters, and biometric systems. Restrictions on safe and legal migration routes push people to take more dangerous, irregular routes.

The central Mediterranean is already the most dangerous sea crossing in the world, and the absence of safe and legal routes, as well as increased cooperation with “safe” third countries under the new agreement, will only lead to more people fleeing war, poverty or migration. Persecution for attempting this dangerous journey.

A naked attempt to speed up deportation

At the core of this new agreement is the “safe third country” principle, which the treaty will massively expand.

Countries that enter into a single, unenforceable and unenforceable agreement to give people fair and regular treatment and the right to reside there can be classified as ‘safe’ under the new agreement, regardless of their respect for human rights and their citizens regardless of their own existing oppression

The European Commission has framed this as ensuring “clear, fair and fast border procedures” – but the reality is a naked attempt to directly speed up deportations from the EU’s external border.

If the European Parliament accepts the Council’s position, the individual regular asylum procedure will be replaced by a new “fast-track” procedure.

This would result in mass detention at the border for a large number of cases, including children, and the possibility of deportation to a third country where they may never have visited.

At every level, the new agreement does not address the systematic violations of fundamental human rights at the EU’s borders, it legitimizes them. And stripping universal human rights from groups of people sets a scary precedent for the future of democracy in the EU.

It does not have to be this way

Since the beginning of negotiations on the agreement, the left has consistently advocated that the rights of those seeking protection in Europe be at the center of the negotiations. Every asylum seeker has the right to a thorough, impartial, individual examination of his or her asylum application.

To prevent pushback, we propose the establishment of an independent monitoring mechanism of fundamental rights at the EU’s external borders, including border monitoring, and also providing an effective channel for complaints and legal protection.

We demand solidarity rather than Fortress Europe. A genuine solidarity-based approach involves prioritizing the needs of asylum seekers, empowering regional authorities who want to accept more people, sharing responsibility between Member States and ensuring the right of applicants to be reunited with their family members. This includes those already living in the EU.

Solidarity also means an end to inhumane camps like Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, which are a stain on everything the EU claims to stand for.

Erosion of universal human rights? not in our name

More than 28,000 people have died trying to cross the central Mediterranean Sea in the past decade. Instead of more people risking their lives in dangerous crossings, we are demanding a legal and safe route.

Externalization of migration policy must stop. We call for an immediate end to the EU-Turkey agreement and cooperation with the so-called Libyan coastguard and authoritarian regimes such as Tunisia.

Instead of increasing the budget for border surveillance and Frontex, we propose to dissolve the agency and use its huge budget to establish a wider European search and rescue service.

We are not alone in the fight for a solidarity-based and humane European asylum and migration policy. We will continue to stand and fight with civil society organizations and all those who defend the right to asylum. This erosion of universal human rights will not happen in our name.

Cornelia Ernst (Die Linke/The Left) is a Member of the European Parliament and a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE).

