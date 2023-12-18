The new Apple Watches will soon be removed from the market

When a company like Apple releases a product like the Apple Watch, you expect them to sell it for a while. But unfortunately for Apple, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 won’t be on shelves for much longer.

It all stems from an extended patent infringement legal battle between Apple and medical technology company Masimo. Massimo sued Apple in 2020 over 10 patents he believed the company infringed. Then, in January, a US judge agreed that Apple had infringed one of these patents, specifically a pulse oximeter patent for recording blood oxygen levels. Apple has included a blood oxygen sensor in all Apple Watches since the Series 6 (except the SE), so it was unclear how widely this decision might impact Apple.

However, following an order from the US International Trade Commission (ITC), the situation is now clear: Apple will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 on its website starting Thursday, December 21, and will pull the watches from its retail stores. Stores after December 24th. You can see Apple’s full statement on 9to5Mac below:

The presidential review period is ongoing in connection with an order of the US International Trade Commission on a technical intellectual property dispute related to Apple Watch devices with blood oxygen feature. Although the review period won’t end until December 25, Apple is already taking steps to comply with the ruling. This includes stopping sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Apple.com starting December 21 and from Apple retail locations after December 24. Apple teams work tirelessly to create products and services that empower users with industry-leading health, wellness, and safety features. Apple strongly disagrees with this order and is pursuing a number of legal and technical options to ensure that the Apple Watch remains available to customers. If the order is upheld, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible.

The Biden administration has until December 25 to veto this decision if it wants, but as things stand, the latest two Apple Watches are leaving Apple stores.

If you want to buy one of these Apple Watches from Apple, you have to do so immediately. That said, third-party stores will be able to continue selling their stock of the watches, so they’ll likely be available for some time after Apple’s deadline. However, the ruling further prevents the import of wearables, and since they are made outside the US, Apple will not be able to replenish stocks of its watches. Once the third-party stores are sold, they are gone until this legal situation is resolved.

Source: lifehacker.com