Elon Musk and VOX leader Santiago Abascal will be among the guests attending Giorgia Meloni’s bizarre 4-day fantasy-themed Christmas party, “Atrezu,” which celebrates Italy’s conservative youth.

this year, georgia melloniThe Christmas party for young Orthodox, called “Atrezu”, will be a little more glitz than the festival in the past 26 years.

In 1998, Meloni was not a well-known figure in Italian politics. But as head of the Rome branch of Azione Giovanni (the youth wing of the now-defunct Allegiance Nazionale party), he created a nationwide program dedicated to celebrating the country’s conservative youth.

The program was named by Meloni after Atreyu, one of the main characters of the 1984 fantasy film “The NeverEnding Story”.

For those who already know Meloni’s passion for the fantasy genreGiven that she consistently interprets it through her right-wing lens, the name wouldn’t be surprising.

Nor would the fact that after attending a Hobbit camp in the 1990s he came up with the idea of ​​creating Atrezu, a Woodstock-like event organized for youth by the post-fascist Movimento Social Italiano party to celebrate JRR Tolkien’s books. There was a retreat.

But this edition of the right-wing fantasy festival, which runs from Thursday 14 December to Sunday 17 December, and is now backed by Meloni’s party Brothers of Italy, will be different from those that have come before.

First, Meloni is no longer on the margins of Italian politics, but at the top of it. Second, Meloni’s new role has allowed him to attract some high-profile guest stars to his bizarre, fantasy-themed program, including tech billionaire Elon Musk and Spanish populist party leader Vox Santiago Abascal, who recently He was at the center of a nasty controversy.

What is the festival about?

According to Piero Garofalo, professor of Italian studies at the University of New Hampshire in the UK, Atrezu is “less a political conference than a partisan political event.” The festival, which this year will feature a Christmas village and an ice rink, includes youth-oriented concerts, performances, debates and comedy and focuses on socializing rather than just talking politics.

The theme of this year’s edition is ‘Bentornato Organoglio Italiano’ (‘Welcome Back Italian Pride’),” a title perfectly in line with Meloni’s election manifesto and constant mantra. And while the event has retained its traditional social, celebratory nature, this year its political significance is undeniable.

“Today, with the political rise of Giorgia Meloni and the recent electoral successes of the Brothers of Italy, Atrezu has gained greater importance. [previously] Attracting high-profile guests – like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon – and media attention,” Garofalo told Euronews.

He added, “The festival now serves as a platform to showcase Giorgia Meloni’s international stature and the integration of the Italian right into the international community.”

Who is going to participate?

The party’s guest list features European and international authority figures.

The most prominent guests include Elon Musk, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Santiago Abascal, the Spanish leader of the far-right Vox party.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, “who shares with Giorgia Meloni an unconventional approach to addressing the influx of migrants, will apparently meet with Premier Meloni on Saturday morning during the festival, though not necessarily at the festival itself. Be,” says Garofalo.

According to Garofalo, participation in Atrezu does not automatically indicate solidarity with or support for Giorgia Meloni.

“For example, many leaders of opposition parties, including Matteo Renzi, Carlo Calenda, Angelo Bonelli and Michele Emiliano, will also join the festivities in the hope of attracting votes and making themselves relevant,” he says.

“Indeed, the participation signals the growing importance and visibility that the Atrezu platform provides to speakers. That said, beyond the attendees, who are expected to number more than 100,000, and the extensive media coverage over the next four days (largely due to the prominent guests), Atreju is not an event of particular interest by the general public, Although it will definitely be center-stage this week,” he said.

Notably, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has declined Meloni’s invitation to the festival.

What’s in ‘The NeverEnding Story’?

Garofalo explains that the Italian translation of the name Atrezu is an homage to the dragon-riding warrior hero of Michael Ende’s 1979 German fantasy novel, The Neverending Story.

The novel became a Hollywood hit in 1984 and grossed over $100 million at the global box office. It was particularly successful in Germany where five million people came to the cinema to see the epic fantasy film, which featured special effects that were unprecedented at the time.

“The name was chosen because, for the event’s organizers, the fantasy character represents committed youth who resist nihilism in order to preserve ideals in the eternal battle between good and evil,” he says.

Giorgia Meloni underlined the novel’s importance in a 2019 Facebook post commemorating the 40th anniversary of its publication, writing: “A very important novel that marked my childhood. Atreju’s struggle and victory against The Nothing, an enemy trying to weaken the imagination of youth by snatching away values, represents an inspiring symbol even today. With this model in mind, I have always pursued my political passion!

“The Neverending Story” and Atreyu are far from the first fantasy novels and heroes that Meloni has co-opted for his political use. During his long career, he has often referred to JRR Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings”, the subject of which was A major exhibition in Rome this year.

Among Meloni’s fictional idols, there is also George RR Martin’s “Game of Thrones” and manga character and space pirate Captain Harlock.

playing in an old tradition

Garofalo explains, “The fascination with and appropriation of the fantasy genre by the post-fascist far-right predates Giorgia Meloni and emerged as a recognizable phenomenon in 1970s Italy.” “The Italian nationalists established themselves as a small fellowship of truth-bearers standing against an overwhelming shadowy force that besets society.”

According to Garofalo, fantasy fiction provides vivid opposition and rejection of the modern world, depicting “the great struggles of traditional societies to preserve an idealized past against the threats of change embodied by outside forces.”

In this context, Meloni’s appropriation of fantasy symbolism in political discourse follows in this tradition “precisely because it provides a teleological rationale for political actions whose immediate effects are not related to long-term goals,” says Garofalo.

“When the symbol is real, the end result is also real. As Georgia Meloni has said: ‘I do not consider The Lord of the Rings to be fantasy.’

