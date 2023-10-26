Illustration by Emily Lankiewicz / additional image credits below

Ever since man started building, he has been building. Over the course of millennia, our creations have reached higher and higher into the sky, inspired by various inspirations: religion, democracy, nationalism, commerce and design, to name a few.

The ancient Egyptians built huge pyramids to protect the mummified bodies of their pharaohs. Christians used Gothic engineering innovations such as flying buttresses and vaulted arches to build cathedrals that stretched toward their heaven. Hardworking Americans built the World Trade Center to bring international trade to New York; When that center was destroyed, they built an even higher one – a symbol of resilience.

Around the world, several man-made structures have, for some time, held the distinction of being the tallest building in the world. From 4,500 years ago to the present, here is a timeline detailing the record holders from Giza to Dubai.

great pyramid

The Great Pyramid of Giza was built for Pharaoh Khufu. EdwardWexler, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Giza, Egypt

From approximately 2550 BC to 1311 AD; 1548-1569; 1573-1625

Elevation: 455 feet (481.4 feet pre-erosion)

The Great Pyramid – also known as Khufu, built to bury the Egyptian pharaohs – is the largest of the pyramids of Giza. We know it as a sand-colored monster, but in its heyday, the pyramid was a bright white color, due to the original limestone covering that had eroded away over time. Khufu enjoyed three reigns as the world’s tallest building, as rivals rose and collapsed during the Medieval period and the Renaissance. During its unmatched first stint at the top for nearly four millennia, the only competitor that came close in height was the Lighthouse of Alexandria, which stood nearly 350 feet tall before it fell.

Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral is home to a famous imp. DrMoschi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Lincoln, England

1311-1548

Height: 525 feet*

This early Gothic spectacle took three centuries to create. After its central spire was erected, the cathedral ruled the skies from its hilltop in Lincolnshire. The church’s famous choir, replete with carvings of angels, is overseen by the locally beloved “Lincoln’s Imp”, a one-horned grotesque carved at the top of a nearby pillar. The story goes that the devil, sent by Satan to cause mischief, was turned into stone by an avenging angel, so that he would never leave the church.

With the construction of Lincoln Cathedral, the title of “tallest building in the world” entered the era of competing Christian churches. In 1548, after Lincoln’s spire fell in a terrible storm, St. Mary’s Church in Stralsund, Germany, took that title at 495 feet. Then, the spire of St. Mary’s collapsed, leaving a French church on top.

Cathedral of Our Lady of Strasbourg

Cathedral of Our Lady of Strasbourg By Andrea Griffini, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Strasbourg, France

1647-1874

Height: 465.9 feet

Among the churches that held the height record after Lincoln, Strasbourg held the title for the longest period. Victor Hugo called it a “delicate miracle”, while Goethe compared it to “the extremely tall, wide-spreading tree of God”. During its long history, the cathedral has been damaged in several wars. A projectile set fire to its navel during the Franco-Prussian War in 1870; During World War I, two of its bells were removed because of their metal; And during the Nazi occupation of World War II, Hitler’s forces stole its stained glass windows. In 1945, those windows were rediscovered in a German salt mine by the U.S. Army Monuments Men, a group of deployed art conservationists.

The wounded were brought to Strasbourg Cathedral during the Franco-Prussian War. Wellcome Collection The height record dates back to 1874 in Germany, with the completion of Hamburg’s 484-foot-tall St. Nicholas Church. In 1876, Rouen Cathedral, France, regained this title at 495 feet. And finally, in 1880, Germany’s 515-foot-tall Cologne Cathedral became the last church to hold the height record.

Washington Monument

The Washington Monument towers over the nation’s capital. Isvazo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Washington DC

1884-1889

Height: 555.4 feet

The Washington Monument was built in honor of the first President of the United States, ending a long series of tallest buildings dedicated to God. Construction halted due to funding difficulties, the obelisk was built in two stages – and with three different stones. The weathering of the stones varied, and visitors can still see slight contrasts in their colors. Miraculously, no mortar was used in the construction of the monument. It stands only by the weight of its stones and the friction between them.

Looking towards the Washington Monument, you can see the color change. Begun in 1848 with Maryland marble, construction was stopped at the 152-foot level in 1854. When construction resumed in 1880, a slightly different shade of Maryland marble was used to complete the impressive obelisk. pic.twitter.com/X3xiQpU45p – National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) 13 August 2021

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower in Paris, France By Benh Lieu Song, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Paris

1889-1929

Altitude: 1,024 feet*

Alexandre-Gustave Eiffel debuted his latticed design at the 1889 World’s Fair, originally calling it simply the “300-meter Tower”. But its height is not exactly fixed: as its iron expands or contracts with changes in temperature, the tower grows a few inches each summer and shrinks in winter. It has been painted 19 times, mostly by hand, to protect and preserve the integrity of the metal. Eiffel wore reddish brown, yellow, and chestnut colored coats before donning his now signature “Eiffel Tower Brown” in 1968.

The Chrysler Building was the tallest building in the world for more than a year. Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

New York City

1929-1931

Altitude: 1,046 feet

Automotive machinist and magnate Walter P. Chrysler had this Art Deco marvel’s destiny in mind from the beginning. He commissioned architect William Van Alen to design the world’s tallest building, and the Chrysler Building actually held the top spot for more than a year. Decorated with gargoyles and chrome-nickel steel, the tower also housed a Chrysler automobile showroom in the 1930s.

Empire State Building

The Empire State Building remains a top tourist attraction. Sam Valadi, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

New York City

1931-1970

Altitude: 1,250 feet*

The Chrysler Building did not enjoy the top spot for long. By the time it opened, ground had already been broken on the Empire State Building, which would surpass its Midtown neighbor after only 13 months of construction. The tower’s Art Deco lobby is a designated historic site, but most visitors come to view from above. Named as the country’s top tourist attraction, the tower attracts four million visitors each year – and about 25 lightning strikes.

world Trade Center

The original World Trade Center in Manhattan By Carroll M. Highsmith, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons

New York City

1970-1973

Height: 1,368 feet (North Tower)

The two towers of the World Trade Center had some names: one and two; North and South; and, informally, to David and Nelson, the Rockefeller brothers who supported the massive development. Following in the diligent footsteps of his grandfather, John D. Rockefeller, David lobbied the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to build the World Trade Center, which would encourage international trade in lower Manhattan and strengthen the United States’ role in global commerce. Will be a symbol of leadership. , The Port Authority took over the project, while Nelson, as Governor of New York, signed the legislation that enabled its construction. Upon completion, the Twin Towers dwarfed the Empire State Building by 100 feet.

Willis Tower

Willis Tower, formerly known as Sears Tower, overlooking the Chicago River By Daniel Schwenn, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

chicago

1973-1996

Altitude: 1,450 feet

With the completion of Willis Tower, the Windy City ended New York’s long reign as the world’s tallest. Built for department store giant Sears, Roebuck & Company, the building was originally known as the Sears Tower. On a nice weather day, one can see four states from its famous Skydeck: Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan and, of course, Illinois.

Petronas Towers

The Petronas Towers are connected by a bridge. Dudwa, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1996-2004

Altitude: 1,483 feet

Built to house the headquarters of Malaysian oil company Petronas, these twin towers are connected by a two-storey high bridge at their 41st and 42nd floors. Stabilizing the buildings are foundations extending 400 feet below ground. The shape of each tower’s footprint is inspired by the eight-pointed star, a traditional Malaysian Islamic shape.

taipei 101

Taipei 101 was originally named Taipei Financial Center JamesPHR, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Taipei, Taiwan

2004-2010

Altitude: 1,667 feet

The Taipei Financial Center started off with a bang in 2004 by hosting its first famous annual fireworks show on New Year’s Eve. To some people, the tower’s design is reminiscent of a pagoda – a traditional East Asian tiered tower – but its architect actually based the building’s appearance on bamboo stalks. Now known as Taipei 101, the tower boasts an indoor and outdoor observatory, a mall, and high-end restaurants.

Burj Khalifa

During construction, Burj Khalifa was known as Burj Dubai. Francisco Angola, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2010–present

Altitude: 2,717 feet

This “megatall” skyscraper – a classification for buildings taller than 1,968 feet – was built in just six years, costing $1.5 billion to construct. As the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa also holds the records for the highest observation deck, longest elevator shaft and more. The gleaming tower is 200 floors high, but only 160 are habitable. The top 29 percent of its height is “vanity height”. interesting engineering Writes: Structurally supported floors are designed to increase the height of a building. The vast accessible floors host a five-star hotel, offices, restaurants and residences designed by Giorgio Armani.

*Reflects height at time of construction.

