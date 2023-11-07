The National World War II Museum hosts the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Patriot Awards ceremony

NEW ORLEANS (Press Release) – Four accomplished Americans received the Medal of Honor at the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Patriot Awards Gala at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans on November 3 for their life’s work promoting the values ​​of the United States. has been awarded. A highlight of the 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention, hosted by the Museum in New Orleans and presented by the Stephen G. and Regina Oswald Foundation, was the Patriot Awards Gala presented by the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation.

Honorees at this year’s ceremony included World War II veteran and retired business leader Paul Hilliard; Acclaimed actor, producer, director and writer Tom Hanks; broadcast journalist and producer Robin Roberts; and renowned actor and community activist Wendell Pierce. The Society’s awards recognize those who promote and uphold the principles on which our nation is based and encourage the six core values ​​of courage, commitment, integrity, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism.

U.S. Army Master Sergeant and Medal of Honor recipient Leroy Petrie, President of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, said, “The Society is honored to present these awards to these deserving individuals and to come together to celebrate the ideals of the Medal of Honor. “Feeling it.” “These honorable people , Three prominent champions of sharing stories of a World War II veteran and America’s service heritage , “He truly embodies the values ​​our organization works so hard to pursue.”

The Society’s highest honor, the Patriot Award, is reserved for individuals who, through their life’s work, have distinguished themselves as Americans devoted to the ideals presented by the Society for Liberty and the Congressional Medal of Honor. This year’s recipient, World War II veteran, entrepreneur, corporate executive and philanthropist Paul Hilliard, embodies the values ​​of commitment, sacrifice and patriotism. At the age of 17, Hilliard joined the U.S. Marine Corps and flew 45 combat missions in the Pacific during World War II as a radioman and gunner in Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bombers. After the war and college, he entered the oil and gas industry and founded Badger Oil in Lafayette, Louisiana. Over nearly two decades, he has become one of the National WWII Museum’s most passionate advocates, supporting its educational mission and oral histories and the preservation of aircraft, as well as serving as Chairman of the Board from 2018-2020. Have been.

The Society’s Bob Hope Award, reserved for those who have distinguished themselves by outstanding service or positive portrayal of the U.S. military in literature or film, through their life’s work in the entertainment industry, actors, writers and filmmakers Awarded to Tom Hanks. Throughout his career, Hanks has embodied the same American values ​​that inspired World War II service members, inspiring new audiences and younger generations through his creative and civic work. As a passionate advocate for the preservation of World War II history and media representation, Hanks has starred in or served as executive producer on numerous World War II projects, including the highly acclaimed film. saving Private Ryan, Iconic HBO Miniseries band of Brothers And Calmness, upcoming miniseries lord of air, naval thriller greyhound, and the 4D experience of the National World War II Museum, beyond all limits, She has worked tirelessly in support of military caregivers, serving as campaign chair for the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Hidden Heroes Campaign. As Honorary Chairman of the Museum’s Road to Victory Capital Campaign, he was instrumental in its development as the premier museum on World War II.

The “Tex” McCrary Award is reserved for individuals in the Fourth Estate who, through their life’s work, have distinguished themselves through service or impartial coverage of the U.S. military, through journalism in peace and war. This year’s recipient, journalist and producer Robin Roberts, has made a significant impact locally and nationally through her reporting. A native of Mississippi and an alumnus of Southeastern Louisiana University, Roberts is best known for her work with ESPN and as a co-anchor for ABC. good Morning America, A self-proclaimed “Air Force brat”, Roberts is the daughter of Colonel Lawrence Roberts, who served as a World War II pilot with the Tuskegee Airmen. Roberts honored his father’s legacy by producing and narrating Tuskegee Airmen: A Legacy of Couragedocumentaries with his production company, Rock’n Robin Productions; Narrating a video on the Tuskegee Airmen for the National World War II Museum fighting for the right to fight specific performance; and is currently producing a documentary on the Harlem Hellfighters, a fully fledged World War I military infantry unit. During his career as a journalist, Roberts has reported on various aspects of the US military, including covering VE Day commemorations and drawing national attention to US Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and his widow Taya.

Actor, entrepreneur, humanitarian and New Orleans native Wendell Pierce received the Distinguished Citizen Award, which recognizes individuals who, through their life’s work, have dedicated Americans to the freedom and ideals presented by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. Has distinguished himself as. Known internationally for his roles in Wire, Treme, jack Ryan And Suitas well as his Tony Award-nominated performance death of a salesman On Broadway in 2022, Pierce is a fierce advocate for his hometown, helping shed light on the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and leading the nonprofit Pontchartrain Park Community Development Corp., the largest affordable, single-family , has become one of the energy-efficient developments. In New Orleans. He is the son of Amos Pierce, a decorated World War II veteran whose separate Army unit helped the Marines win the Battle of Saipan. To help preserve the legacy of the World War II generation, Pierce voices Sergeant Thomas McPhatter in the National World War II Museum’s 4D experience, beyond all limitsand narrate its interactive excerpts What would you do? Experience.

Celebrity chef Robert Irwin created the menu for the celebration, which included musical performances by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, the 82nd Airborne Chorus, New Orleans blues legend Little Freddy King and country music icon Lee Greenwood.

