The national film shorts competition “Cortitos” for middle school students concludes with “Hi-Five!” Happened with.

Brooklyn, NY, November 13, 2023–(Business Wire)–In addition to the just concluded TU Cuentes Cine Youth Fest series, HITN-TV is presenting another dynamic initiative in celebration of Puerto Rican Heritage Month – the National Film Shorts Contest for middle school students ” “Cortitos.” This special program invited students to write and create a 1-minute short film or “Cortito” featuring one of this year’s five Puerto Rican Heritage Month honorees and enter it into a contest.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113280820/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Cortitos” congratulates Ariana Carias, 7th grade student at Esperanza Academy Charter Middle School in Philadelphia, for winning the High-Five Award for her portrayal of Billy Ocasio’s inclusive and rich contributions to Puerto Rican heritage. His teacher is Dwight Wilkins.

We are proud of their participation in “Cortitos”, and even prouder of their creativity and talent. Her work and writing is truly inspiring, and we hope she continues to create and share it with the world. Ariana, thanks for being a part of our community! As the recipient of the “High-Five Award”, Ariana will receive a beautiful, custom-designed certificate and folder, as well as a $100 gift card from HITN (Hispanic Information Telecommunications Network).

The “Cortitos” initiative serves a dual purpose, fostering creative expression while connecting different generations. By encouraging students to learn about the life stories of these notable Puerto Rican personalities, HITN-TV aims to deepen their understanding of the historical roots of these pioneers and their profound impact on society.

“Cortitos” welcomes participation from all middle school creators next year. stay tuned!

Congratulations to Ariana!

Click Here to Watch Ariana’s Video on the 2023 Honorable Billy Ocasio!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113280820/en/

Contact

luis alejandro molina

646-731-3561 / [email protected]

Source