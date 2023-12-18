The Myth of the Unemployed College Graduate

Perhaps no puzzle has troubled the American media over the past few months more than the gap between official measures of the economy and how average people feel about it. Inflation has fallen, and wages have risen – yet voters are disappointed. Young people, at least in some ways, are the most pessimistic. They think the economy is bad and getting worse. Why? The answer has major implications, not least on the outcome of the next presidential election. You can’t blame the media for being curious to know this. But pundits and journalists may want to focus more on their penchant for writing stories that make the economy look worse for young people than it really is, including, on top of that, wrongly declaring that college diplomas are no longer what They used to be.

recently Washington Post The story, “New college graduates more likely to be unemployed in today’s job market,” reflects the trend. It begins with recently graduated Lucas Chung sitting sadly in his childhood bedroom. He has gone back home because he has not found a good job yet. “I had high hopes but it’s not really working for me,” says Chung. “I’m feeling a little disappointed.” What should Chung represent? Post This has been called “a sharp reversal from long-standing norms” in which college graduates get a boost in the job market. Historically, the unemployment rate for new college graduates has been lower than the overall average. But it has been higher in recent months, according to an analysis of September data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. it Post The story concludes, “Another disruption has occurred for a generation of college graduates whose crucial years of schooling have already been upended by the pandemic.”

This sounds bad, especially considering how much money students borrow for college. But closer inspection of the numbers shows that the so-called sharp reversal is not sharp, and barely any reversal at all. The newly graduated and all-worker unemployment rates have been rising pretty much in lockstep, within a percentage point of each other, for the past 10 years. As of September, the unemployment rate for recent college graduates (defined as those aged 22 to 27) was 4.4 percent, compared to 5.6 percent in December 2013. This is in line with the long-term trend of the job market which is improving further. More than a decade later and a rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The all-employee rate was just 0.8 percentage points lower, at 3.6 percent.

Nor are recent graduates looking for jobs being “disrupted.” Yes, Americans are feeling real pain, particularly from high food and housing prices. But this is not a challenge unique to young degree holders. In form of Post The article itself states – more than half – that the issue is not that graduates are performing worse; The point is that the job market for workers without degrees has been extraordinary.

This article makes more sense when considered as part of a long-standing subgenre of economic journalism, which I first wrote about in 2011. For half a century, Post, the new York Times, and others are addressing the concerns of their well-educated readers by publishing stories about the crisis among recent college graduates. The exact details may evolve, but the formula is remarkably durable: Find some recent graduates working menial jobs, quote them about how their lives are failing to live up to their aspirations, and cite an expert’s warning. That this could be the new normal. “After generations when going to college was considered a sure path to a better life, college-educated Americans are losing their economic advantage.” Sound familiar? Those words were published on the front page of Times In 1975.

The big-picture numbers tell a very different story: College graduates are more likely to have jobs, become wealthy, be healthy, get married, stay married, and be on the right side of almost any scale of prosperity and stability. We can also see the lasting value of college in the lives of those same people Post And this Times chose to portray the struggles of betrayed and disillusioned collegians – people like Benjamin Shore, who Times In 2011 he was found sitting in “a windowless room in a row house in Baltimore”, where he had come because his parents were renting his childhood bedroom. At the time, Shore “made beans and rice at home and drove slowly to save gas.” Today, he is employed as a surgeon, and can presumably afford a more varied diet. Other characters have followed suit: a lowly administrative assistant in 2011 is now vice president of sales at a business-finance company. A former waitress in Weehawken, New Jersey, who at the time “earned $2.17 an hour plus tips,” according to LinkedIn, was most recently a senior manager of legal and business affairs at a digital-banking firm. Both are testament to the enduring value of college degrees.

Sarah Dunn, née Weinstein, was photographed by Times tending bar, an excellent job for the dramatically underemployed. She has since married, started a family, and launched a successful digital-design career. She now manages a team of designers in the Austin, Texas, technology sector – people in roughly the same position as she was 12 years ago. His experience gave him empathy for the next generation. “Making the transition from college to the workforce is difficult, no matter what the job prospects are,” she told me.

That is sage advice. But the fact is that those changes are generally successful. There is also a positive story hidden in the latest Post Article. A 25-year-old man tells the reporter, “I always expected you to go to school, get your degree, and get some kind of office job that pays enough to live on.” “That’s how it worked for my father and my brother, who are 10 years older than me. But now it does not seem possible.” But wait: If older brother is 35, he was born in 1988, which means he probably graduated from college in 2009 or 2010, the absolute depth of a global economic disaster. Yet apparently everything went well for him.

Shore, Dunn, the older brothers, and millions like them end up in stable professional careers because there is a huge gap between short-term and long-term prospects for college graduates. In that difference lies the true value of a college degree. The diploma means that, after some time in the workforce, you will be eligible to be promoted into management – ​​its vice president or its senior director. And it allows you to earn the graduate and professional degrees that are necessary for many of the highest-paying jobs. In the long run, college graduates are most likely to marry other college graduates, creating economically stable families that are more able to purchase homes. They tend to cluster together in economically vibrant metropolitan areas, giving them the most access to new partners, capital, and jobs. College degrees are still very valuable, which is why colleges are able to consistently bid up their value.

But it won’t go away the depressing counterargument that college is no longer worth it. This could have real world consequences, giving the impression that the US economy is in bad shape. (There are many reasons for that perception, of course, most notably the effects of inflation; media narratives are one of many influences.) Young voters were President Joe Biden’s biggest supporters in 2020. If they take an unduly pessimistic view of their future, it could swing the election in Donald Trump’s favor. Worrying rhetoric can lead to wrong choices at both the personal and policy levels. Enrollment in the humanities has been steadily declining as students seek to reduce their financial risk by choosing job-focused majors instead. Facing a budget crisis and stagnant enrollment, West Virginia University recently decided to eliminate dozens of perceived impractical degree programs, including arts, music and foreign languages. And yet, a study from Georgetown University found that although liberal-arts-college graduates earn less money than other college students in the first 10 years after college, they earn significantly more. More After 40 years. The commercialization of higher education threatens to create a society where the long-term personal and economic benefits of the humanities are reserved for the wealthy few.

None of this means that life is free and easy for recent college graduates. Average statistics are just that – average. A degree has never been a guarantee of anything. But dropping out of college during a hot labor market, even if Too Good for less-educated workers, it’s vastly better than graduating after a recession. Sarah Dunn remembers that in the mid-2010s a New York City firm offered her $28,000 a year for an entry-level job in advertising, even though she already had a bachelor’s degree. “Companies were really taking advantage then,” he said. “Now I see what kids are being offered, and it’s wonderful.”

