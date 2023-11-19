The mystery of remote work deepens—traffic is worse than ever but offices sit empty

It’s hard to ignore the fact that almost no one is in their office as much as they used to be. In fact, before the pandemic only 5% of employees worked entirely from home. For more than two years, offices have been unable to move beyond being half-full, and more than a third of employees who can work from home do so all the time. One of the most commonly cited benefits of working outside the office is the fact that it means avoiding the hassle of commuting, which can be incredibly costly in both financial and time terms.

But in a Wednesday blog post, economic blogger Kevin Drum, formerly mother jones, a new mystery revealed: Somehow, passenger traffic is as bad as it was before the pandemic. With empty offices and now millions less people commuting during work hours, how can this be?

Last year, axios analyzed the 2021 TomTom Traffic Index and determined that ridership was increasing month over month after falling when the pandemic first hit. A researcher behind the traffic index, which is derived from billions of GPS signals, said that despite remote work, rush hour is still “slowly coming back.”

That slow drip has become inevitable. Drumm pointed to 2021—peak remote-work era—traffic data in notoriously car-centric Los Angeles; According to the state transportation department, this was only 6% less than 2019. The situation is not much better in other major metros. Time spent in traffic during morning and evening rush hours in Atlanta, Chicago and Miami increased between 2021 and 2022 — along with fuel prices and tolls, according to TomTom Traffic Index data.

This comes considering that traffic congestion is actually expected to worsen in 2022, although it is still below pre-pandemic levels. This trend continued this year as well; Drumm cited national data from the Office of Highway Policy Information, which shows urban interstate travel has nearly doubled since 2020, exactly where it was in 2019.

Naturally, this is confusing. “Despite empty offices, rush-hour congestion is back on major roads leading in and out of our downtowns,” Martin Morzynski, senior VP of marketing at traffic analytics firm Streetlight, said in the introduction to the company’s 2023 “Downtown Congestion” project. It’s jammed again.” Post-Covid” trend report. That rush of rush hour looks a little different in the post-pandemic world.

Busy times are getting busier hours

The Streetlight report found that the share of traffic during peak hours declined from 10.3% in early 2019 to 9.8% in early 2022, but the authors are scratching their heads over why the decline is not larger. As he points out, post-pandemic car travel is now happening much closer to home, away from city centres. “Miles traveled are still down about 27% in the downtowns of our largest cities,” the report said, and some evidence suggests that congestion in major downtowns “is recovering faster than miles traveled in some cities.” and may change during peak hours.” As part of our new normal.

Their research shows that despite an unexplained resurgence of rush-hour congestion, it has subsided slightly as people’s schedules have become more flexible and they have more leeway in their hours—with traffic arriving later than before. Builds up and is coming back rapidly during non-peak hours. ,

In fact, Axios’ Analysis of TomTom data revealed that rather than remote working “killing” rush hours in the US, it actually spreads traffic throughout the day. In some cities, it seemed as if congestion peaked around 11 am and increased around 4 pm.

A recent National Library of Medicine report stated, “Congestion is not caused by total traffic volume, but by volume at peak hours.” It is titled “Rush hour-and-a-half: Traffic is spreading after the lockdown.” It found that even if traffic matches pre-pandemic levels – which, according to all the above data, it essentially does – the key thing is “differences in distribution”. “Traffic flow is highly non-linear. A small reduction in peak demand on a congested roadway can lead to a significant reduction in traffic congestion.

‘Instability and variability’

Drivers once again finding themselves wasting hundreds of hours per year behind the wheel is “a big mystery,” as Drum puts it, and it’s only going to get more confusing. Some experts say offices will never reach 60% capacity again. While fully remote work is declining – it dropped to a low of 26% last month – allowing non-office work for at least a few days per week is still key among most companies. Have perspective. (Experts say the best approach is an “organized hybrid,” which ensures employees don’t have to go through a commute just to reach an empty office.)

But hybrid schedules can really make commuting worse Now Compared to the traditional work set-up, there was therefore a change in peak hours.

Last year, David Schrank, a senior research scientist at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, reported Washington Post Travelers can expect to see “instability and variability” on the road until the country comes to some kind of agreement on how and when they will travel. “We’re all going to face increased variability in our travel because we don’t know if this is the day everyone else is going too,” he said.

This troubling mystery brings to mind recent comments by Jake Wood, CEO of corporate philanthropy company Groundswell, about the compulsion of working in an office. “I can understand the employee perspective, but I think it’s missing something important: It’s not just about you,” Wood wrote on LinkedIn, referring to workers who insist on working from home. Have been. “You can be able to execute your work on time and to standard in a remote environment. But what about your coworkers? Can they flourish in the absence of your presence, leadership, guidance?”

Now, the question can be drastically flipped: Commuting to the office isn’t even about you — it’s also about other motorists who can’t work remotely and pray you’ll choose to stay home.

Subscribe to the CEO Daily newsletter to get a CEO’s perspective on the biggest headlines in business. Sign up for free.

Source: fortune.com