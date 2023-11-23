Our Moon has been our constant companion for billions of years.

But we’re still not sure how it happened, although scientists have some theories.

The strangest theory, in which an alien planet crashed into Earth, is also the most probable.

With NASA and the likes of Elon Musk racing to land on the Moon within the next five years, you would think we would know everything there is to know about our satellite.

But a large number of unanswered questions remain, including the most fundamental question: How did the Moon form in the first place?

This is surprisingly difficult to answer, and scientists are still not sure how it happened.

But they have theories, the most prominent of which is arguably the most bizarre as it involves a theoretical alien planet colliding with Earth – then disappearing – more than 4 billion years ago.

Here are four leading theories about how the Moon formed, and why the secret to uncovering the truth lies within our planet.

The Moon deviated from the Earth and was captured in its orbit

According to the capture theory, the Moon was moving through the universe like a giant asteroid. One day, it passed near the Earth and got captured in its orbit, since then it has been living with the Earth.

It is not impossible at all. Eventually, Mars is believed to have captured its moons Phobos and Deimos.

Mars and its moons, Deimos and Phobos. NASA

However, in the case of Earth, the capture theory is very unlikely. One reason is that our Moon is very large – about the size of Mars.

“An object of that size would be more likely to impact the planet rather than be captured in orbit,” Sarah Russell, professor of planetary science at the Natural History Museum, told Business Insider.

Lunar samples brought back during the Apollo missions put the final nail in that hypothesis.

Scientists analyzed the isotope composition of these samples. Isotopes are forms of atoms that have the same chemical function, but they carry different numbers of neutrons.

“We use isotopes as fingerprints, which are very specific,” Russell said.

When space rocks form freely, they are easy to distinguish with isotopes. For example, rock on Mars looks different from rock on Earth.

But it turned out that the Moon is made up of the same isotopes as Earth.

“This means they must be genetically linked in some way because every other body in the solar system has got a different isotope signature,” she said.

An animation of the Moon revolving around the Earth. Scientists are beginning to uncover the Moon’s small but powerful influence on Earth’s earthquakes. NASA/NOAA

the moon formed along with the earth

The accretion hypothesis links the Moon to the birth of the Earth. This theory suggests that both objects emerged from the same cosmic cloud of dust about 4.6 billion years ago.

According to that theory, Earth would have had a greedy twin, sucking in more material during its early accretion, leading to its larger size, molten core, and stronger gravity. The Moon, then, would have been pulled into Earth’s orbit.

The problem is that although the Moon and Earth share isotopes, the way they are put together is very different. For example, the Moon is composed of much less sodium and iron than Earth.

“You would expect that if it’s the same cloud, made of the same mixture of materials, it would end up with pretty much the same composition, it just might be smaller,” Russell said.

“But really, it’s completely different,” she said.

The Moon was a sphere of matter that the Earth began rotating around.

Another theory for the formation of our constant companion is not very flattering. It argues that the Moon is just a piece of the extra baby fat our Earth shed early in its life.

Scientists have found that the Moon also has a pull like the Earth. getty images

According to the fission theory, as the Earth began to rotate faster, some of its matter spun off, and then miraculously stopped exactly where it needed to form a body in Earth’s orbit.

In this case, physics is not in favor of this theory.

It is very difficult to remove such a large mass of rock, Russell said, no matter how fast the planet is spinning at the time.

“This could happen for an asteroid, but not one as big as a planet,” he said.

Another issue with that theory is that the Moon would be more likely to fly toward the Sun or fall back to Earth than remain in orbit.

A planet the size of Mars collided with early Earth

This leaves us with one last hypothesis, the giant impact theory. Although this hypothesis has the most scientific support, it is arguably the hypothesis that requires the greatest leap of imagination.

The theory suggests that about 4.5 billion years ago, a Mars-sized planet called Theia crossed paths with a young Earth that had just begun to grow.

The collision between the two planets caused a massive explosion 100 million times larger than the one that wiped out the dinosaurs.

An animation shows Theia colliding with the moon. Vincent Eke and Jacob A. kegereris

According to this theory, the blow was so brutal that Theia threw some of the Earth’s material into space, which eventually turned into the Moon. Theia melted and disappeared into a mess of molten rock that eventually became the Earth and the Moon as we know them today.

The subtle differences between Earth and the Moon, then, would be explained by Theia grazing Earth’s mantle but avoiding its iron core, which could explain why the Moon is so deficient in iron, according to Russell.

According to NASA, the entire process would have taken only a few hours.

Although this seemed far-fetched, thanks to samples from Apollo, it soon became the leading theory of how the Moon formed.

“This is one of the absolute triumphs of the Apollo missions,” Russell said. “Before Apollo, people honestly didn’t know which of these models was responsible for the formation of the Moon,” he said.

“Apollo clearly showed that the moons have such great similarities with each other that they must be connected in some way,” he said.

Nevertheless, the giant-impact theory is not without its issues. We don’t know where Theia came from and the planet left no evidence behind.

Another issue is that it’s not exactly clear why the Moon and Earth would be so similar if they picked up pieces of Theia along the way. According to Space.com, models suggest that more than 60% of the moon should be made up of Theia.

One possibility is that at the point of impact, Theia became so thoroughly mixed with both the Earth and the Moon that they are virtually indistinguishable.

Another possibility is that Theia was almost a twin of Earth, formed in the same corner of the Solar System.

Scientists are working to reconcile these finer points of the giant-impact theory. Modeling can determine the angle at which the planet collided with Earth and how its material mixed with Earth’s mantle.

A recent study has revealed that fragments of continent-sized alien worlds may be hidden within our planet – and it could explain the strange structures seen around Earth’s center.

Hongping Deng, a professor of computational physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, ran computer simulations tracking 100 million virtual particles from the moment Theia hit Earth until millions of years later.

Using these simulations, scientists were able to show that some pieces of Theia – about 2% of Earth’s entire mass – could survive inside our planet, slowly sinking through the mantle.

If a phone network is brought to the Moon, the future of Moon exploration could be something like this. Pipo/NASA

As humans return to the Moon, they could bring back valuable samples

An upcoming series of planned missions to the Moon, including NASA’s Artemis mission to bring astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years, may also provide opportunities to bring back more samples from the Moon.

“Right now everyone is really excited about Artemis and NASA and ESA returning to the Moon,” Russell said.

“There are a lot of things we’ll discover over the next decade,” he said.

