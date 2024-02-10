The mystery of Biden's booming economy defying all expectations may be solved

For the past two years, up until the last few months, economic experts and major media outlets were predicting an economic recession, if not a complete meltdown. There was story after story from people I talked to who said how much better the economy was under Trump and how terrible it was under Biden. Objective federal government economic data never agreed with the gloom and doom. It is true that key economic indicators remained negative for twenty consecutive months, while the economy was booming and inflation had declined. However, leading indicators are based on increasing demand and production of commodities. These indicators may work under normal economic circumstances, but not in the post-Covid economy, where demand for goods was falling and demand for services was rising.

What was rarely reported over the past two years of Biden’s recovery was how much better off women were economically under Biden than under Trump. Men who remained healthy fared well through the worst of the pandemic, but women faced job losses, reduced child care and responsibility for school-age children when schools were closed. The enhanced child tax credit passed by Joe Biden and Democrats kept families from slipping into poverty during the pandemic, but times were tough for working moms. Demand for services has surged since pandemic restrictions eased, and as the sell-out Taylor Swift concert and the massive success of the movie Barbie demonstrated, the surge in demand for services was led by women.

So we have a pretty good idea of ​​why the predictions of gloom and doom were wrong; Women were spending for services, but this does not explain the apparent contradiction of falling inflation as employment increased. One of the operating principles of the Federal Reserve is that raising interest rates will increase the cost of money, which will reduce demand for goods and services and therefore reduce the number of jobs and workers’ ability to earn wages. Preventing workers’ wages from rising has been the Federal Reserve’s primary objective in the fight against inflation.

Biden’s economic miracle is that despite higher interest rates, consumers spent more, jobs grew and inflation fell. how is that possible? It challenges modern economic orthodoxy. A team of financial and economic analysts for a major institutional brokerage has solved the mystery, as reported by MarketWatch.com, one of several media companies owned by the Murdoch family, including the Wall Street Journal and Fox News. Is.

The MarketWatch article points out that running a fiscal deficit at a time of full employment is an economic stimulus. That stimulus is increasing demand for goods, services and jobs. The MarketWatch article does not discuss how that stimulus should increase inflation, according to economic theory, if all other things are held constant. Clearly, the return of women to the job market has boosted the economy and curbed the rise in the cost of services, but the inflation, jobs and economic growth numbers are so good that it cannot be the only explanation.

Remember, this is reported by a Fox News family company:

Analysts at institutional brokerage Strategies, led by Don Rismiller, agree that what they call a “big fiscal” — a large budget deficit running at a time of full employment — is a key driver of the economy. But they also point to another factor at work: immigration. “There are good reasons to believe that the US has benefited from positive supply effects, i.e., surprisingly solid real economic growth (~3%) as well as more controlled inflation (~3%) beginning in 2024. ” he says in a presentation. And its benefits actually appear to be US-specific rather than global. (my bold)…paragraph edited… So this is where immigration plays a role, helping to offset the aging of the American workforce. “As it has been difficult to fully measure US immigration in recent years, reported data may underestimate this growth. The policy implemented by some states to move migrants from the southern border to larger cities may also have the (possibly unintended) effect of moving individuals to areas where there was the ability to work, even if informally. Such a phenomenon could then help explain other US data anomalies (e.g., workers missing in household employment surveys, earnings missing in gross household income calculations).” ….Article edited… What are the market implications? “My most immediate concern is that if there is a major change in U.S. government policy regarding the border, it could set the stage for a second wave of inflation,” Rissmiller said. In a follow up email. “Given how inconsistent this seems to be with expectations of (loose) central bank policy this year, this will put pressure on both bonds and stocks.”

So, despite all the serious problems associated with the recent surge of migrants and asylum seekers at the southern border, immigration has had a huge positive impact on the US economy. And this was reported by a news source from the Fox News family of corporations,

Of course, our immigration system can be reformed so that serious problems and negative localism are reduced. Effect. The asylum system is so underfunded and so understaffed that it can take years for a hearing to take place. The average time to trial in 2023 was reported to be 4.3 years. This slow process creates serious problems for both asylum seekers and the communities that host them. It is clear from numerous studies over the past few years that an immigration system that is flawed but lets immigrants in is better for the economy than one that prevents immigration.

An award-winning investigation of the effects of immigration reported on NPR’s “This American Life” revealed how immigration restored one city in decline in Alabama, while surrounding cities continued to decline. It’s worth a listen and it’s based on good social science.

The American economy has once again become the envy of the world under the leadership of Joe Biden. Joe Biden and the Democrats have spent money wisely investing in American infrastructure to improve the economy and it is working. The main reason is that stock markets are at record highs while the economy is growing rapidly with falling inflation, a modern economic miracle. Immigration.

Source: www.dailykos.com