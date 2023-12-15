The 'Mugshot Version' of Trump NFT Card Scam Is Hidden in Words That Confirm He's a Shameless Grifter

Throughout Donald Trump’s career in business and politics he has established himself as a deceitful, exploitative swindler whose only interest is enriching and empowering himself. That’s why they’ve often screwed over their vendors and partners, shut down fraudulent operations (like their universities, charitable foundations, casinos, etc.), and declared half a dozen bankruptcies, leaving their creditors in trouble. While they have put the loot in their pockets.

Trump’s latest scam is released “Mugshot Edition” His allegedly collectible NFT cards. These are digital images that cost almost nothing to create, and they’re licensed for sale by a third-party seller at $99.00 a piece. He announced this boon over his second scam, Truth Social, which is causing millions of dollars in losses and warned investors that it could soon get worse.

Never mind that the previous version of Trump’s NFT was a flop, attracting people to pay inflated prices quickly refused When it was discovered that there were no buyers for his worthless digital waste. The new version is also likely to follow the same path.

Trump is once again charging $99.00 for his fake proxy photos. And this time he’s adding some bonuses to encourage his flock to spend. To qualify for the bonus buyers will have to spring for the entire 47 piece collection, for a total value of $4,653.00. For that big money you can do this “win” Either dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, or a special edition physical card with an actual sample of the suit he wore when he surrendered to authorities in Georgia for his mugshot.

However, there are some problems with the competition. For one thing, the winner of the dinner must pay for all the costs of transportation and accommodations. Which likely means the winner will pay for Trump to stay in his hotel. As far as the suit sample goes, there’s no way to confirm that it actually came from his suit, as if anyone would really care.

The small print is more disturbing “Terms and conditions” Bonus linked. The conditions for both awards state that:

For mugshot cards…

“If the Bonus Physical Card is not completed due to an issue in the creation, production or distribution of the Bonus Physical Card, individuals who qualify for the Bonus Physical Card will be awarded a limited edition Trump NFT in lieu. Determined by us in our sole discretion,” the terms and conditions say.

to dinner…

“If President Trump is unable to attend the Bonus Gala Dinner,” or the dinner cannot take place for some other reason, “then we may reschedule the Bonus Gala Dinner or select individuals who would qualify for the Bonus Gala Dinner.” “Will be awarded one limited edition Trump NFT in return, as determined by us in our sole discretion,” according to the terms.

In other words, but “self conscience” Trump and/or his seller’s rewards may be confiscated and replaced with another worthless NFT. All for just $4,653.00. And the saddest part of it all is that a sizable number of Trump’s glassy-eyed cult followers will still salivate at the chance to be snubbed by the Donald.

It’s surprising how gullible people can be when tempted by a former reality TV game show host whose past is full of purposeful deception. But they can take comfort in the knowledge that they will ultimately get what they paid for. And Trump will have a good laugh at their expense.

