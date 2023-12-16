Throughout Donald Trump’s career in business and politics he has established himself as a deceitful, exploitative swindler whose only interest is enriching and empowering himself. That’s why they’ve often cracked down on their vendors and partners, shut down fraudulent operations (like their universities, charitable foundations, casinos, etc.), and declared half a dozen bankrupt, leaving their creditors in trouble. Have fallen. Have fallen. Have fallen. Have fallen. this is happening. Whereas he has kept the looted goods in his pocket.

Trump’s latest scam release “Mugshot Edition” Their alleged collectible NFT cards. These are digital images that cost almost nothing to create, and are licensed for sale by a third party seller for $99.00 a piece. He declared it a boon for his other scam, Truth Social, which is causing millions of dollars in losses, and warned investors that it could soon get worse.

WATCH THIS: Trump Truth Social reports huge losses and warns it could go out of business

Never mind that the previous version of Trump’s NFT flopped, leaving people paying inflated prices immediately refused When it was discovered that there was no buyer for their useless digital waste. The new version is also likely to follow the same path.

Trump is once again charging $99.00 for his fake proxy photos. And this time he’s adding some bonuses to encourage his flock to spend. To qualify for the bonus buyers must spring for the entire 47 piece collection for a total value of $4,653.00. For that big money you can do this “win” Either dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, or a special edition physical card with an actual sample of the suit he wore when he surrendered to authorities in Georgia for his mugshot.

However, the competition has some problems. For one thing, the winner of the dinner must pay for all costs of transportation and accommodations. Which likely means the winner will pay for Trump to stay at his hotel. As far as the suit sample goes, there’s no way to confirm that it actually came from his suit, as if anyone would really care.

small print is more annoying “Terms and conditions” Bonus linked. The terms of both awards state that:

For mugshot cards…

“If the Bonus Physical Card is not completed due to an issue in the creation, production or distribution of the Bonus Physical Card, individuals who qualify for the Bonus Physical Card will be awarded a limited edition Trump NFT in lieu. As determined by us in our sole discretion,” the terms and conditions say.

to dinner…

“If President Trump is unable to attend the Bonus Gala Dinner,” or for some other reason the dinner cannot take place, “then we may reschedule the Bonus Gala Dinner or select individuals who will attend the Bonus Gala Dinner.” Will be included.” Will qualify for inclusion.” According to the terms, “In return we will be awarded a limited edition Trump NFT, as determined by us in our sole discretion.”

In other words, but “self conscience” Trump and/or his seller’s rewards may be confiscated and replaced with another worthless NFT. All for just $4,653.00. And the saddest part of all this is that a large number of Trump’s glassy-eyed followers will drool at the chance to be humiliated by Donald.

It’s surprising how gullible people can be when tempted by a former reality TV game show host whose past is full of purposeful deception. But they can take comfort in the knowledge that they will ultimately get what they paid for. And Trump will have a good laugh at their expense.

