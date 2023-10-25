The much-hyped AI tool created by ex-Apple designers will run GPT-4 and have a 'trust light' that lets people know when it's recording

Humane, an AI startup founded by two ex-Apple designers, is set to release its AI PIN next month.

The screen-free AI Pin is being marketed as an AI-powered personal assistant, and will run GPT-4.

The highly anticipated “AI Pin” by Humen is set to be released on November 9, and more details are emerging about the device ahead of its full unveiling.

Humane, an AI tech startup, was founded by two former Apple designers — Imran Chaudhry and Bethany Bongiorno — whose mission, according to the company’s website, is to create technology that “improves the human experience” and “helps us can bring us back into contact with “others, each other, and the world around us.”

The AI ​​Pin will be a standalone device – there is no need to pair it with a phone – and it will act as an AI personal assistant that you wear, operated primarily by voice so the user can ask it questions, Can answer calls and send texts. The system will use a mix of Humane’s software and OpenAI’s GPT-4, as Time noted in its list of the “Best Inventions of 2023.”

However, it has a smaller projector for more visual needs of the user. At a TED conference earlier this year, Chaudhary demonstrated how the device could work by seeing a call notification projected onto the front of the palm of his hand.

At the event, Chaudhary also inspired the device to prepare a French translation of a sentence he spoke, and asked the device where he would be able to buy a gift for his wife (he and Bongiorno are also married), regarding Was answered in. A popular shopping district of the city.

Although the PIN will have input sensors, a camera, and a microphone, Heumann describes the device as “privacy-first.” According to the company, it will have no wake word, and thus will not always be listening, and will have a privacy indicator called a “Trust Light” that will turn on when a camera, mic or sensor is activated so that no one is nearby. People should be careful, Time reported.

The wearable device will be worn by magnetically attaching to the user’s clothing. In a recent runway reveal at French luxury brand Coperny’s Paris fashion show ahead of the device’s full unveiling, the device was shown attached to jacket and blazer lapels as well as pants pockets.

Runway model wearing Humane’s AI pin during Paris Fashion WeekGetty Images

The imminent release of Humane’s AI pin comes amid a race by tech companies to create AI-powered devices and cash in on the AI ​​hype. Meta unveiled its latest generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses in September that integrate Meta AI, Meta’s conversational assistant. Former Apple design chief and OpenAI’s Sam Altman is also reportedly working together to create an AI hardware device.

Some tech experts believe that this new wave of AI-powered devices will produce the next smartphone – in other words, the next device that will become integral to all of our daily lives, although Altman recently said that he “Not interested in trying to compete with a smartphone.”

