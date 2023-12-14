First joint product from newly expanded mortgage technology business

ICE leverages capabilities in the mortgage ecosystem

ICE has identified several valuable enhancements to housing finance processes

intercontinental exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and markets infrastructure, has announced that it MSP® Loan Servicing System There is now the ability to automatically release the lien after the mortgage has been paid off. New Automated Lien ReleaseSM (ALR) capability integrated with MSPs combines document generation and automated workflows into one solution and enables lien release packages for e-signing and e-recording while complying with local regulations for over 2,500 U.S. counties. Routes where e-recording is available. The launch of the MSP ALR capability marks the first time ICE has harnessed the full capabilities of its expanding mortgage technology business to quickly create and implement solutions that meet market needs.

“In just a few months since completing the Black Knight acquisition, we have identified a number of simple, but incredibly valuable ways to enhance the mortgage lending process,” said Tim Bowler, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “Automated Lien Release is a great example of capabilities that can be quickly brought to market to help advance American housing finance. “As always, the ultimate beneficiary of everything ICE does is the American home buyer.”

Releasing a lien on a property has historically been a laborious process prone to human error, during which servicers coordinate with title companies, sellers, notaries, and others to release and record a fully paid lien. We do. With ALR, once payoff funds are received and applied, application programming interface (API) integration triggers the creation of lien release packages and processing workflows across ICE Mortgage Technology’s closing solutions, enhanced by the 2019 acquisition of SimpliFile I went.

Because MSP ALR capability can reduce the mistakes and delays associated with manual processing, recording can occur in days rather than weeks. Even in counties where e-recording is not available, ALR streamlines the process and prints release packages for servicers to weigh in.

Automatic Lien Release Already Available for Users MERS® System and helping members electronically sign and notarize documents independent of their servicing system. The new direct integration of ALR within MSPs provides service providers with the same capabilities for their entire portfolio.

“The smooth and timely release of liens is fundamental to keeping the U.S. housing finance going,” Bowler said. “This is true for home sales, refinancing, equity lending and more. Digitizing and automating lien release is just one step in ICE’s mission to unify the disparate elements of housing finance and create a better experience for the American homeowner.

