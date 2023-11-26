The Motley Fool Tech

American Tower is a specialist in broadcast communications infrastructure. Its value looks attractive even at recent levels.

American Tower’s business is strong and continues to grow. Top-line sales have grown nearly 49% over the past five years. Free cash flow declined in 2022 due to slow prepayments from key customers – understandable amid an inflation-induced economic crisis. Diluted cash flow in that soft year was still a positive $1.8 billion.

American Tower runs an extremely reliable business tied to multiyear contracts, and demand for its services should remain as long as wireless broadcasting and networking is a thing – in other words, possibly forever. Yet its shares have been rising relatively slowly for the past five years while the business has been growing.

The stock offers a generous dividend, recently yielding 3.3%. This is not surprising, since American Tower is a real estate investment trust, which is required to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends.

As this cash machine grows, American Tower will continue to increase its dividend payments and put billions of dollars straight into shareholders’ pockets. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends American Tower.)

From GL of Sherwood, Ore.: What is the difference between merger and acquisition?

The fool replies: Both involve the joining of two companies, but there are some key differences. In general, two companies merge when they are somewhat similar in size, and together they form a new company. This will be a new legal entity, usually with a new name and ticker symbol.

With an acquisition, a larger company typically buys a smaller company and takes control of it. The purchased company itself ceases to exist, and no new company is formed. Acquisitions occur much more frequently than mergers. While mergers are friendly and a joint effort, acquisitions can be hostile.

Famous mergers include Exxon and Mobil (forming Exxon Mobil) and Citicorp and Travelers Group (forming Citigroup). Famous acquisitions include the acquisition of Whole Foods Market by Amazon.com and the acquisition of Pixar by Walt Disney. Some acquisitions, such as when CVS Health bought Aetna, are referred to as mergers, largely to honor the acquirer and save face. There are also some major differences in how the business world uses these terms.

From Buffalo Grove, Illinois TN: How can a stock start trading in the morning at a price much higher or lower than its closing price the day before?

The fool replies: Possibly some news might have been released after the market closed due to which buy or sell orders would have piled up throughout the night.

If Buzzy’s Broccoli Beer (ticker: BRRRP) closes at $50 on Tuesday, but opens at $43 on Wednesday morning, it may have announced the loss of a major customer or posted a disappointing earnings report. If BRRRP starts trading much higher, it may have announced some good news – or perhaps it is being acquired at a premium price.

Together, we are spending tens of billions of dollars more in “junk fees,” says Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan, calling it “unexpected and unnecessary.” The FTC also called them “disguised and fraudulent”.

They may appear on cable or Internet service bills, housing charges, or bank statements. (For example, many banks charge “inactivity” fees for no apparent reason.) Surprising fees also appear when you’re ordering food delivery or buying concert tickets, and even when You are buying a home.

Jeff Gallack, a marketing professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business, refers to “fee-inflation,” saying, “Fees are a way to raise prices without raising prices.” Hidden fees can also make it difficult for consumers to shop at the best prices.

Consumers don’t need to be discouraged into thinking that nothing can be done about excessive or junk fees. The FTC is working with other agencies – such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Communications Commission, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Department of Transportation – to crack down on many junk fees.

In fact, the FTC recently introduced a proposed rule to prohibit many “hidden and falsely advertised fees.” In the words of the FTC, this will “prevent businesses from running up bills with hidden and fraudulent charges, ensure consumers know exactly what they’re paying and what they’re getting, and prevent companies from most Will help to compete by offering lower prices. Businesses will have to include all mandatory charges when quoting prices to consumers, making it easier to comparison shop for the lowest price.

The FTC estimates that, with the proposed rule in place, consumers could save more than 50 million hours annually in comparing live event tickets and short-term lodging prices alone.

The proposal is not yet law, and the FTC is seeking comments from consumers. If you would like to provide your input, visit FTC.gov and click “Submit Public Comment.”

From SC: My most regretful investing move was not investing sooner. I waited until my mid-40s to start seriously investing in the stock market.

The fool replies: We’re glad you learned this lesson and at least got a head start in your 40s. To see the power of starting early, consider this example: Imagine a 25-year-old and a 45-year-old, both of whom want to retire at age 65. If a 45-year-old invests $10,000 per year for 20 years and earns an average annual return of 8%, he will have more than $450,000. But if the 25-year-old invests just $5,000 a year and earns 8%, she’ll have $1.3 million after 40 years.

Note that they each invested a total of $200,000. The apparent difference is simply because the younger investor had much more time in which his money could grow. Your initial investment dollars are your most powerful. It is also worth noting that if you are diligent and stick to your plan, you can accumulate large sums of money even with relatively modest investments.

The US stock market has averaged annual returns of close to 10% over several decades (except for inflation), so it is reasonable to expect 8% average returns, although they are not guaranteed. Investing in a low-fee, broad-market index fund can help you earn returns similar to the overall market.

I trace my roots to 1937, when one of my founders, who obtained a recipe from a New Orleans French chef, began selling baked goods to local grocery stores in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. I have been bought and sold many times. A “hot light” and an app tell consumers when my offerings are fresh and hot. I earn over $1.6 billion annually and my latest market cap is $2.2 billion. You can buy my items at approximately 12,000 locations in over 30 countries. I hope your eyes don’t glaze over after reading this. Who am I?

Last Week’s Trivia Answers: airbus

