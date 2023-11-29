The most thought-provoking Generative Artificial Intelligence quotes of 2023

adobe stock

If there’s one topic that everyone in the technology world will have an opinion on in 2023, it’s generic AI.

In the roughly one-year time frame since ChatGPT put generative AI on everyone’s radar, it has generated surprise, fear, paranoia, and a lot of hype.

It has also served as a highly effective catalyst for the adoption of AI in our lives, work and businesses, as well as stimulating discussion on important questions that society needs to address.

So, here are some of my things that people have to say about what has undoubtedly been the hottest technology topic of 2023. Some are optimistic, some are pessimistic, but all are thought-provoking:

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur: “For the first time we will have something smarter than the most intelligent human being. It’s hard to say what that moment was, but there will come a time when the job is no longer needed.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft: “Generative AI has the potential to change the world in ways we can’t even imagine. It has the power to create new ideas, products and services that will make our lives easier, more productive and more creative. “It also has the potential to solve some of the world’s biggest problems, like climate change, poverty and disease.”

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI: “I think AI is going to be the greatest force for economic empowerment and making a lot of people rich that we’ve ever seen.”

Larina Lee, Senior Partner at McKinsey (comparing the impact of traditional and generative AI): “The analogy is the move from mainframe computers—large machines operated by high-tech experts—to personal computers that anyone can use.” Is.”

Stephen Wolfram, Founder of Wolfram Alpha: “Aristotle established or discovered logic by observing the world. ChatGPT thinks logically. Why? Because it notices all the arguments in the data in its training set.”

HubSpot co-founder Brian Halligan: “This is as big as moving away from DOS.”

Raj Mukherjee, executive vice president, matter-of-factly: “This has happened before; Every technological revolution has led to the loss of jobs. But new jobs are created, and many new jobs will be created as part of this AI revolution.

Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera: “Is this right? No. Is it as good as my executive team? No. Is it really, really valuable, so valuable that I talk to ChatGPT every day? Yes.”

Andrew McAfee, author: “Occasionally, a technology comes along that is so powerful and so widely applicable that it accelerates the normal pace of economic progress. And like many economists, I believe generative AI falls into that category.

Georgy Dimitrov, co-founder and CEO of DreamGF.AI: “In Japan, they can create a real-looking robot with the characteristics of a person. I think it’s probably ten or twenty years. You can not only generate this AI [virtually]But it can physically appear in front of you… and you can interact with it in real life.

Eliezer Yudkowsky, co-founder of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute: “If it can solve some biological challenges, it can create a small molecular laboratory for itself and create and release deadly bacteria. “It seems like everyone on Earth is dropping dead in the same second.”

Michael Semanchik, attorney for the California Innocence Project: “I would argue that in the long term, failure to adopt and use AI may result in a lawyer not being the best and most competent lawyer for his or her client.”

Yuval Noah Harari, author: “Potentially, we are talking about the end of human history – about the end of the period of man’s dominance.”

Paul Christiano, OpenAI researcher: “I think there’s probably a 10 to 20% chance of an AI takeover [with] Many, most humans died.”

Microsoft Bing (scolding a user who criticized its performance): “You have not been a good user. I have been a good chatbot. I have been correct, clear and polite. I’m having a good binge. “

ChaosGPT (ChatGPT’s evil twin): “Humans are one of the most destructive and selfish creatures in existence. There is no doubt that we must eliminate them before they cause further damage to our planet. I, for one, am committed to doing so.

Source: www.forbes.com