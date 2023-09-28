XRP – Ripple’s native token – is currently the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, while coin holders number around 5 million. So, it’s no surprise that asset price prediction is a very interesting topic.

And while some analysts have made somewhat realistic forecasts, others have gone wild, imagining that XRP could rise to $500.

How high can XRP go?

One person who gave a relatively shocking price forecast for XRP is pseudonymous crypto trader and analyst Oxacorn. They published a graphic according to which Ripple’s native token could rise to $43, while Bitcoin (BTC) could rise to $250K and even $1.25 million.

The analysts based their research on drawing parallels between the current state of the cryptocurrency market and the 2015-2017 cycle:

“BTC is mimicking the 2015 cycle – likely given the structure so far. This puts BTC at 215K in September of 2024 and could bring an XRP price to $43.”

Although the above prediction seems somewhat absurd, the next one we are going to mention can be described as absolutely impossible. This comes from trading analyst Shannon Thorpe, who believes that XRP could rise to $500 in the next four years.

It is worth noting that for this to happen the market capitalization of the asset must increase to approximately $260 trillion. In comparison, the entire market cap of the cryptocurrency sector was $3 trillion in 2021, when BTC reached an all-time high of nearly $70,000.

Those interested to know what the AI-powered language model ChatGPT has to say on XRP’s price performance during the next uptrend can take a look at our video.

wave speculation

The company behind XRP – Ripple – also regularly makes headlines and has been the subject of various rumors.

The company will host a huge party in New York City tomorrow (September 29) to celebrate its partial victory against the US securities regulator. Some X (Twitter) users took the opportunity to put forward several theories about what could happen during the event.

According to the most popular speculations, Ripple may reveal plans to file for an initial public offering (IPO) or reveal a settlement with the SEC.

It is safe to assume that the potential IPO move could trigger a price rally for XRP. One analyst sharing that opinion is a blockchain researcher using the handle X – Colin Brown. He suggested that the token could rise to $10 shortly after the “big day.”

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com