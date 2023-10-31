OKEx has released another monthly Proof of Reserves (POR), revealing that the Seychelles-registered cryptocurrency exchange has over $12.5 billion of collateral in primary assets backing user funds.

The latest disclosure marks a full year of POR reports starting just after the collapse of FTX.

OKEx’s Proof of Reserve (PoR) consists of 22 widely used digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. It also indicated that the platform has maintained a reserve ratio above 100% across all these assets for a consecutive 12-month period.

OKEx completes one year of Monthly Proof of Reservation

According to the latest report, OKEx is highly collateralized with a reserve ratio of 103% for each of the three major assets – Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT.

In October, OKEx reported that user Bitcoin holdings amounted to $136,227, representing a 4.49% decrease from the previous month. On the other hand, user Ethereum holdings increased by 3.5% to 1,419,083 during the same period.

Meanwhile, the exchange’s user USDT holdings stood at just over $4.9 billion, while USDC holdings stood at about $319 million. OKEx recorded user XRP holdings of over $204 million, Doge over $3.27 billion, and Solana around $1.69 million among other assets.

Commenting on the latest development, OKEx Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafiq was quoted as saying

“This milestone represents twelve months of strong efforts to publish hundreds of thousands of blockchain addresses, implement zero-knowledge technology to allow trustless verification, and continuously listen to feedback and improve the report. I want to use this opportunity to encourage you, whether you are an OKEx user or not, to take a fresh look at our Proof of Reserve as we set the standard for a crypto industry that has always been based on trust and transparency. Stands for. ,

Decline in trading volume of centralized exchanges

Despite centralized exchanges actively providing transparency and assurances about their financial condition and the safety of user funds, their spot volumes have declined following the collapse of the FTX exchange.

As previously reported, the top 10 centralized CEXs posted spot trading volume of $1.12 trillion in Q3 2023, representing a decline of more than 20% from the Q2 total of $1.42 trillion, with analysts calling it an uptick for exchanges. Considered a turbulent period.

