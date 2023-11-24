The Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on 20 November, brought together 1,400 members of the entrepreneurship community to see 20 different awards presented to entrepreneurs in categories such as retail, sustainability, scale-up, innovation and innovation. and Technology.

Recognized annually as one of the most prestigious awards in the world of entrepreneurship, The Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards received over 5,000 applications this year alone.

Francesca James, Founder of The Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said:

“I am thrilled to see the extraordinary achievements of this year’s winners. Their success stories are testament to the dynamic and innovative spirit thriving within UK entrepreneurship. These inspiring entrepreneurs epitomize the creativity, determination and passion that lie at the heart of our country’s business success. Their achievements not only celebrate their own journeys but also pave the way for future generations of innovators and business leaders.

CEO of Elica Bank, Richard Davis said:

“It has been a real honor to sponsor this year’s GBEA Awards. Hearing the inspiring stories of this year’s winners really highlights the vital contribution British entrepreneurs make to our economy. At Alica, we couldn’t be more excited to see such a talented group of individuals making their mark in the business world and we’ll be keeping a close eye on what they do next.

Conrad Ford, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Elica Bank, had the privilege of presenting the award to Dr. Ben Maruthappu MBE of Cera Care, the overall winner of the Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

About Ben Maruthappu MBE of Cera Care:

Having witnessed the challenges of the UK social care system as a doctor, Ben launched Sera Care in 2016 with a clear mission: to empower people to live longer, healthier lives in the comfort of their own homes. Ben saw a gap in the market for digitalization and technology to create a sustainable model for care.

Cera launched at a time when the UK care sector faced staff shortages, underfunding and a chronic lack of innovation. Cera has recently announced its commitment to deliver 5 million care visits this winter, which is expected to save the NHS £100 million and reduce hospital waiting times.

The winners of the Olika Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards are:

Elika Banks Great British Entrepreneur of the Year:

Ben Maruthappu MBE – Serra Care

Winners of national categories:

Roi Amir, Sprout.ai – AI Entrepreneur of the Year

Dhanushka Tennakoon, RE24 – Separated in the early stages

Chris Adelsbach, Outrun Ventures – Investor of the Year

Gillian Ashcroft, Academy of Exceptional Care and Think Tank – John Caudwell Award

Martin Lewis, Homeglow Products – Unretirement Entrepreneur of the Year

Winners of Creative Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: Inge Hunter – Clue Ingredients

London: Louis Timpani – Fix Radio

The Midlands: Ross Testa – 3 Heads Agency

North East: Alix Lobato – Flying Duck Studio Lab

North West: Anthony Marks – Fanatic

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Nigel G. Honey – Capacity Post Production

South East: Sven Hughes – Enigma Strategic Communications

South West: Simeon Quarry – Vivida

Wales: Chelsea Pinches-Burrows – WCS Agency

Winners of Equity-Backed Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: Dr. Mark Cotter – bit.bio

London: Dr Ben Maruthappu MBE – Cera Care

London: Olivia Fardi and Daniel Khoury – Travel

Midlands: Darcy Laceby and Maxine Laceby – Absolute Collagen

North East: Emma Bowe – Shokan Foods

North West: Carl & Katie Walker & Sarah Dean & Sam Hunter – Go Thrift

Southeast: Kate Hoffman – Group Farm

Winners of Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: Julia and Trevor Cash – Mad Beauty

London: Lizzie Carter and Hugo Lewis – Only Curls

Midlands: Steven Thai – Ocean King

North East: Jules Sheil-Boulger & Ray Boulger & Toria Chan – Steps Rehabilitation

North West: Evie and Oliver Bristow – Pets Purest

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Michelle Phillips – Mimi’s Bakehouse

Southeast: Michel Miziol – IMS Property Group

South West: Lindsay Beresford – Quirky Campers

Wales: Monica Gaines – Best of Hungary

Winners of Global Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

London: Justin Lowes and Yanning Li – Scrivener

Midlands: Matthew Hayes – Champions

North East: Sean Ramsden MBE – Ramsden International

North West: David Davis – Sovereign Beverage Company

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Poonam Gupta – PG Paper Company

South East: Jay Vitale – Air for Life UK

South West: John Courtney – Boardroom Advisor

Wales: Alex Lowen MBE – Net World Sports

Winners of Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: Raj Sharma – Codicote

London: Romi Savova – PensionB

Midlands: Suraj Sudera – Seagrills

North East: Adam Jacobs – Bloom Procurement Services

North West: Mark Flanagan – Shield Security Group

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Duncan de Biese – Brillband

South East: Nikki Clarke – Re:Norrish

South West: Claire Ladkin – All About the Chefs

Wales: Gervase Fay and Kate Bache – Health and Every

Winners of Creator and Producer of the Year 2023:

East of England: Emma Thomson – James by Emma

London: Zoe Chapman – Kiddwiz

Midlands: Cherish and Greg Reardon – Poppy Clothing

North East: David and Lynsey Crossman – Black Hills Products

North West: Stephanie Buttery – Chu Lo Drinks

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Michael Youmans – Feodh

South East: Joe Bates – Thembusi

Southwest: Yanika Cordina – Cordina Hair

Wales: Kate and Stuart Richards – Nomad Toilet

Winners of Purpose Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: Dr. Mark Cotter – bit.bio

London: Peter Briffett and Portman Wills – Wedgestream

Midlands: Phil Anderton – ADHD 360

North East: Rachel Kettlewell – Ferne and Rosie

North West: Kelvin Akotua – Loud Speaker

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Campbell Archibald – CAM Ventures

Southeast: Alice Hendy – R;Apple Suicide Prevention

South West: Samantha Jackman – Promote Innovations

Wales: Chloe Smith and Jeff Smith – BigMoose Charity

Winners of Retail Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: Daniel Pearson & Lewis McNamee & Rob Eley – Toast

London: Richard Chambers – Get a Drip

Midlands: Anthony Koumi and Benjamin Billows – Bullybillows

North East: Liam Alexander Cahill – Whoreley

North West: Sam Cunningham and Scott Beckman – The Eats Group

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Fahad Ali Khan and Imran Khan and Mohammad Omar Khan and Nadeem Siddiqui – Home Details

Southeast: Joe Tuchner Sharp – Scamp and Dude

South West: Zabir Ali – Wessex Optical

Wales: Kelly Espland and Laura Waters – Solar Friends

Winners of Scale-up Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: Daniel Priestley and Steven Oddie – Score App

London: Jamie Fraser – Interex

Midlands: Dominic Portman – Boulevard

North East: Simon Moyle – Vivup

North West: Russ Mabley – MedTrade Products

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill and Kevin Blair – Connect with Talent

South East: Andrew Hulbert – Pareto Facilities Management

Southwest: Paul Harrison and Steve Witt – Not Just Travel and The Travel Franchise

Wales: Darren Briggs – Ascona Group

Winners of Service Industry Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: John Kay – Camp Tales

London: Jason Foster – Cyanosure

Midlands: Heather Horton – Ecrubox

North East: Helen Shiner – first for EPA

North West: Gillian Ashcroft – Academy of Exceptional Care and Think Tank

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Sarah Downes and Yekemi Otaru – Dokaru

South East: Elizabeth Willets – Investing in Women

Southwest: Charlie Lo & Dale Comley – Nomad Energy

Wales: Charlotte Leyshawn – Lux Family Law

Winners of Start-up Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: Mark Crane – Evolution Risk Group

London: Sam Al-Mukhtar – Geomic

Midlands: Adam and Natalie Bamford – Coworking Box

North East: Ben Harding and Bethan Harding MBE – Harding Education

North West: John Walsh and Dr. Megan Rossi – Bio and Me

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Ian MacPhail – IDM Energy

Southeast: Hannah Springett – HLabs

South West: Hannah Thomson – The Joy Club

Wales: Oliver Lewis and Paul Ricketts – Hawkstone Advertisement

Winners of Sustainability Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: Ben Medland – Drift Energy

London: Chris Forbes and Julie Chen – The Cheeky Panda

Midlands: Olivia Simpson – Symbiotex

North East: David Hill CBE – Environment Bank

North West: Carl & Katie Walker & Sarah Dean & Sam Hunter – Go Thrift

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Steve Tiger – Loveelectric

Winners of Technology Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: Marco Gomez-Jenkins – Super-Sharp Space System (SuperSharp)

London: Bobby Idogho – Radley Digital

Midlands: Nathan Moore and Samuel Worsley – Live Tech Games

North East: Bobby Thandi – XR Games

North West: Moises Barbera Ramos – Drill Surgery

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Colin Gray – Allitu Podcasting

South East: Varun Bhanot – Magic

Southwest: Andy Pardo – AGI Wisdom Works

South West: Joan Redmile – TurboGaming

Wales: Mark Sweeney – De Novo Solutions

Southeast: Kate Hoffman – Group Farm

Southwest: Katie Lopes – Stripe and Stare

Wales: Ben Musgrave – JM Renewable Solutions

Winners of Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:

East of England: Kelly Cartwright – Core Recruiter

London: Marisa Poster and Teddy Levenfiche – Perfected

Midlands: Laura Schmidt – Lovendu

North East: Mark Walker – Low Digital

North West: Jordan Benbow – MPAAS

Scotland and Northern Ireland: Jack Barry – VSL

South East: Charlie Hiscox – USports

South West: Ben Boon – Pom Pom London

Wales: Zoe Trigwell – Trigwell Cosmetics

For more information about the Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards and the winners, please visit www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com.

About the Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards:

The Olika Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate and champion entrepreneurs across the UK, building communities to support their endeavors at different stages of their journey.

With fierce competition and a history of recognizing businesses that have become household names, the awards symbolize excellence in the entrepreneurial landscape.

