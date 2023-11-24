The most innovative entrepreneurs in the UK are announced at the Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2023
The Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on 20 November, brought together 1,400 members of the entrepreneurship community to see 20 different awards presented to entrepreneurs in categories such as retail, sustainability, scale-up, innovation and innovation. and Technology.
Recognized annually as one of the most prestigious awards in the world of entrepreneurship, The Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards received over 5,000 applications this year alone.
Francesca James, Founder of The Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said:
“I am thrilled to see the extraordinary achievements of this year’s winners. Their success stories are testament to the dynamic and innovative spirit thriving within UK entrepreneurship. These inspiring entrepreneurs epitomize the creativity, determination and passion that lie at the heart of our country’s business success. Their achievements not only celebrate their own journeys but also pave the way for future generations of innovators and business leaders.
CEO of Elica Bank, Richard Davis said:
“It has been a real honor to sponsor this year’s GBEA Awards. Hearing the inspiring stories of this year’s winners really highlights the vital contribution British entrepreneurs make to our economy. At Alica, we couldn’t be more excited to see such a talented group of individuals making their mark in the business world and we’ll be keeping a close eye on what they do next.
Conrad Ford, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Elica Bank, had the privilege of presenting the award to Dr. Ben Maruthappu MBE of Cera Care, the overall winner of the Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.
About Ben Maruthappu MBE of Cera Care:
Having witnessed the challenges of the UK social care system as a doctor, Ben launched Sera Care in 2016 with a clear mission: to empower people to live longer, healthier lives in the comfort of their own homes. Ben saw a gap in the market for digitalization and technology to create a sustainable model for care.
Cera launched at a time when the UK care sector faced staff shortages, underfunding and a chronic lack of innovation. Cera has recently announced its commitment to deliver 5 million care visits this winter, which is expected to save the NHS £100 million and reduce hospital waiting times.
The winners of the Olika Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards are:
Elika Banks Great British Entrepreneur of the Year:
Ben Maruthappu MBE – Serra Care
Winners of national categories:
Roi Amir, Sprout.ai – AI Entrepreneur of the Year
Dhanushka Tennakoon, RE24 – Separated in the early stages
Chris Adelsbach, Outrun Ventures – Investor of the Year
Gillian Ashcroft, Academy of Exceptional Care and Think Tank – John Caudwell Award
Martin Lewis, Homeglow Products – Unretirement Entrepreneur of the Year
Winners of Creative Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: Inge Hunter – Clue Ingredients
London: Louis Timpani – Fix Radio
The Midlands: Ross Testa – 3 Heads Agency
North East: Alix Lobato – Flying Duck Studio Lab
North West: Anthony Marks – Fanatic
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Nigel G. Honey – Capacity Post Production
South East: Sven Hughes – Enigma Strategic Communications
South West: Simeon Quarry – Vivida
Wales: Chelsea Pinches-Burrows – WCS Agency
Winners of Equity-Backed Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: Dr. Mark Cotter – bit.bio
London: Dr Ben Maruthappu MBE – Cera Care
London: Olivia Fardi and Daniel Khoury – Travel
Midlands: Darcy Laceby and Maxine Laceby – Absolute Collagen
North East: Emma Bowe – Shokan Foods
North West: Carl & Katie Walker & Sarah Dean & Sam Hunter – Go Thrift
Southeast: Kate Hoffman – Group Farm
Winners of Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: Julia and Trevor Cash – Mad Beauty
London: Lizzie Carter and Hugo Lewis – Only Curls
Midlands: Steven Thai – Ocean King
North East: Jules Sheil-Boulger & Ray Boulger & Toria Chan – Steps Rehabilitation
North West: Evie and Oliver Bristow – Pets Purest
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Michelle Phillips – Mimi’s Bakehouse
Southeast: Michel Miziol – IMS Property Group
South West: Lindsay Beresford – Quirky Campers
Wales: Monica Gaines – Best of Hungary
Winners of Global Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
London: Justin Lowes and Yanning Li – Scrivener
Midlands: Matthew Hayes – Champions
North East: Sean Ramsden MBE – Ramsden International
North West: David Davis – Sovereign Beverage Company
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Poonam Gupta – PG Paper Company
South East: Jay Vitale – Air for Life UK
South West: John Courtney – Boardroom Advisor
Wales: Alex Lowen MBE – Net World Sports
Winners of Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: Raj Sharma – Codicote
London: Romi Savova – PensionB
Midlands: Suraj Sudera – Seagrills
North East: Adam Jacobs – Bloom Procurement Services
North West: Mark Flanagan – Shield Security Group
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Duncan de Biese – Brillband
South East: Nikki Clarke – Re:Norrish
South West: Claire Ladkin – All About the Chefs
Wales: Gervase Fay and Kate Bache – Health and Every
Winners of Creator and Producer of the Year 2023:
East of England: Emma Thomson – James by Emma
London: Zoe Chapman – Kiddwiz
Midlands: Cherish and Greg Reardon – Poppy Clothing
North East: David and Lynsey Crossman – Black Hills Products
North West: Stephanie Buttery – Chu Lo Drinks
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Michael Youmans – Feodh
South East: Joe Bates – Thembusi
Southwest: Yanika Cordina – Cordina Hair
Wales: Kate and Stuart Richards – Nomad Toilet
Winners of Purpose Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: Dr. Mark Cotter – bit.bio
London: Peter Briffett and Portman Wills – Wedgestream
Midlands: Phil Anderton – ADHD 360
North East: Rachel Kettlewell – Ferne and Rosie
North West: Kelvin Akotua – Loud Speaker
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Campbell Archibald – CAM Ventures
Southeast: Alice Hendy – R;Apple Suicide Prevention
South West: Samantha Jackman – Promote Innovations
Wales: Chloe Smith and Jeff Smith – BigMoose Charity
Winners of Retail Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: Daniel Pearson & Lewis McNamee & Rob Eley – Toast
London: Richard Chambers – Get a Drip
Midlands: Anthony Koumi and Benjamin Billows – Bullybillows
North East: Liam Alexander Cahill – Whoreley
North West: Sam Cunningham and Scott Beckman – The Eats Group
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Fahad Ali Khan and Imran Khan and Mohammad Omar Khan and Nadeem Siddiqui – Home Details
Southeast: Joe Tuchner Sharp – Scamp and Dude
South West: Zabir Ali – Wessex Optical
Wales: Kelly Espland and Laura Waters – Solar Friends
Winners of Scale-up Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: Daniel Priestley and Steven Oddie – Score App
London: Jamie Fraser – Interex
Midlands: Dominic Portman – Boulevard
North East: Simon Moyle – Vivup
North West: Russ Mabley – MedTrade Products
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill and Kevin Blair – Connect with Talent
South East: Andrew Hulbert – Pareto Facilities Management
Southwest: Paul Harrison and Steve Witt – Not Just Travel and The Travel Franchise
Wales: Darren Briggs – Ascona Group
Winners of Service Industry Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: John Kay – Camp Tales
London: Jason Foster – Cyanosure
Midlands: Heather Horton – Ecrubox
North East: Helen Shiner – first for EPA
North West: Gillian Ashcroft – Academy of Exceptional Care and Think Tank
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Sarah Downes and Yekemi Otaru – Dokaru
South East: Elizabeth Willets – Investing in Women
Southwest: Charlie Lo & Dale Comley – Nomad Energy
Wales: Charlotte Leyshawn – Lux Family Law
Winners of Start-up Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: Mark Crane – Evolution Risk Group
London: Sam Al-Mukhtar – Geomic
Midlands: Adam and Natalie Bamford – Coworking Box
North East: Ben Harding and Bethan Harding MBE – Harding Education
North West: John Walsh and Dr. Megan Rossi – Bio and Me
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Ian MacPhail – IDM Energy
Southeast: Hannah Springett – HLabs
South West: Hannah Thomson – The Joy Club
Wales: Oliver Lewis and Paul Ricketts – Hawkstone Advertisement
Winners of Sustainability Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: Ben Medland – Drift Energy
London: Chris Forbes and Julie Chen – The Cheeky Panda
Midlands: Olivia Simpson – Symbiotex
North East: David Hill CBE – Environment Bank
North West: Carl & Katie Walker & Sarah Dean & Sam Hunter – Go Thrift
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Steve Tiger – Loveelectric
Winners of Technology Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: Marco Gomez-Jenkins – Super-Sharp Space System (SuperSharp)
London: Bobby Idogho – Radley Digital
Midlands: Nathan Moore and Samuel Worsley – Live Tech Games
North East: Bobby Thandi – XR Games
North West: Moises Barbera Ramos – Drill Surgery
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Colin Gray – Allitu Podcasting
South East: Varun Bhanot – Magic
Southwest: Andy Pardo – AGI Wisdom Works
South West: Joan Redmile – TurboGaming
Wales: Mark Sweeney – De Novo Solutions
Southeast: Kate Hoffman – Group Farm
Southwest: Katie Lopes – Stripe and Stare
Wales: Ben Musgrave – JM Renewable Solutions
Winners of Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2023:
East of England: Kelly Cartwright – Core Recruiter
London: Marisa Poster and Teddy Levenfiche – Perfected
Midlands: Laura Schmidt – Lovendu
North East: Mark Walker – Low Digital
North West: Jordan Benbow – MPAAS
Scotland and Northern Ireland: Jack Barry – VSL
South East: Charlie Hiscox – USports
South West: Ben Boon – Pom Pom London
Wales: Zoe Trigwell – Trigwell Cosmetics
For more information about the Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards and the winners, please visit www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com.
About the Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards:
The Olika Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate and champion entrepreneurs across the UK, building communities to support their endeavors at different stages of their journey.
With fierce competition and a history of recognizing businesses that have become household names, the awards symbolize excellence in the entrepreneurial landscape.
