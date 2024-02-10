The main house at Gordon’s Point is spread over 11,500 square feet.

The mega-listing includes a main house that spans approximately 11,500 square feet, with six bedrooms. Two guest houses, each over 5,000 square feet, bring the property’s total interior living space to 22,800 square feet. All three homes are on a peninsula that offers 1,650 feet of waterfront, a private boat basin and a T-shaped dock.

Before you start counting the bedrooms and calculating the price per square foot (which is about $12,900), Corcoran’s co-listing agent Leighton Candler tells CNBC that the price here is about the size of three grand homes on the property. No, it’s about privacy, beach frontage and a rare opportunity for significant development.

According to a press release launching the listing, “the property could accommodate over 200,000 square feet of residential development,” meaning the land has a ton of untapped potential.

“There could be eight waterfront homes on this property,” Candler told CNBC. While the property may be torn down after purchase, the New York-based broker estimates that the potential buyer will maintain it as a private family compound.

Gordon Point’s sandy white beach extends more than 700 feet over the Gulf of Mexico.

The nine acres of land are composed of contiguous lots, the first of which was purchased by John and Rhodora Donahue in 1985. John Donahue co-founded the Pittsburgh-based investment management firm, now known as Federated Hermes, which has more than $758 billion in assets under management, according to the firm’s website.

Waterfront view of the main house and extension of the beach at Gordon’s Point.

After that first purchase in 1985, Donahues continued to buy more of the peninsula and did not stop until he had acquired it all. His buying spree created an exclusive, gated compound that was almost completely surrounded by water. A solo private drive means no hassles with traffic.

“It gives you all the benefits of living on an island, but at Gordon’s Point your family can be secluded without feeling isolated,” Candler said.

Along with a T-shaped dock that can accommodate six boats, Donahues also created a private yacht basin that is 231 feet by 50 feet and has a depth of approximately 8 feet. Candler told CNBC it was a rare facility that had to be approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A view of Gordon’s Point with the private yacht basin in the lower right corner.

Don McKenna Group / Coldwell Banker Realty

The median listing price in Port Royal is $24.1 million, according to Realtor.com.

Before Gordon’s Point, the highest-priced home in the ultra luxury beach front community hit the market in December for $45 million, or just under $4,300 per square foot. Meanwhile, a vacant lot of about 1.5 acres near Gordon’s Point has been on the market for a year with an asking price of $63 million.

“We tried our best to price [Gordon Pointe] And we could defend that price all day long,” co-listing agent Don McKenna of Coldwell Banker Realty told CNBC.

McKenna said the listing has already seen a lot of interest since going live on Wednesday and he’s already booked eight personal appointments with pre-qualified buyers.

It’s no surprise to hear listing brokers argue that the attractive price tag is justified, but true comparisons at this stage and buyers with enough cash to pay that kind of money are few and far between. And, as with any real estate listing, there can be a big difference between the initial asking price and how much a property ultimately sells for.

For some nine-figure context, here’s a closer look at the second and third most expensive listings currently for sale in the US.

A view of Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th St. in New York City.

Source: Cody Boone, Serhant Studio

The first of the two listings is a penthouse that debuted in September 2022 in New York City.

The residence, located at the top of 217 West 57th Street overlooking Central Park, spans three floors and more than 17,500 square feet.

Broker Ryan Serhant made headlines when he listed the mega-apartment for $250 million, which he told CNBC at the time was a fair price.

“I know it sounds crazy, but comparatively speaking, on a per square foot basis, it costs a lot more,” Serhant said in 2022. “It’s a very, very large apartment with a lot of amenities.”

But opponents questioned Nakseer’s price, which was more than $14,000 per square foot.

“I consider it a fantasy price,” Manhattan luxury broker Donna Olshan told CNBC in 2022.

The triplex home sat on the market for 12 months without a buyer. After a year of running at $250 million, the asking price was reduced by $55 million, or 22%. This expensive pad is still available in the market for $195 million.

It was a similar trip in Los Angeles, to a seven-bedroom, 20-bath mansion known as Casa Encantada.

The mansion, located at 10644 Bellagio Road in Bel Air, is owned by children’s book author Karen Winnick, widow of late billionaire and financier Gary Winnick.

The residence hit the market in June for $250 million.

After heavy demand failed to lure a buyer, the home was taken off the market and put on display again in November with a price reduction of $55 million.

Listing agent Kurt Rappaport is still looking for a buyer willing to pay $195 million.

The reality is that it can take months, even years, to sell a nine-figure listing, and that is not necessarily a reflection of the broker’s ability.

Real estate consultant Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel, looked at 10 U.S. home sales that transacted $150 million or more and found that many of them were so-called whisper listings – sales that are based on word-of-mouth marketing. and had no real public property listing or marketing campaign.

This makes it nearly impossible to track price changes over the lifetime of a listing.

Jeff Bezos gives a thumbs-up while speaking during an event about Blue Origin’s space exploration plans in Washington, DC on May 9, 2019.

Clodagh Kilcoyne | reuters

But perhaps it’s not surprising that these sales have included a number of famous billionaires, including hedge funder Ken Griffin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and mega-investor Marc Andreessen, who has quietly invested nine- Bought compounds with figures. -Market deals.

Chartwell Estate in Los Angeles

Photo by Jim Bartsch, courtesy of the estate of Jerry Perenchio

One of the 10 transactions compiled by Miller, a notable mega-mansion officially hits the market and has an interesting price history.

In 2017, the mansion located at 750 Bel Air Road in Los Angeles, known as the Chartwell Estate, was valued at $350 million. It sat unchallenged on the market and took several major price cuts to its size, reaching $195 million.

The property ultimately sold for $150 million in 2019, purchased by Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corp. and son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

And another interesting mega-transaction made the list: a Malibu mansion located at 27712 Pacific Coast Highway. Although it was never actually publicly listed, the Wall Street Journal reported that it was worth an estimated $295 million.

When it was sold in 2023 to music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé in an off-market deal, it sold for $190 million.

Source: www.cnbc.com