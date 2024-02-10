'The most expensive can of tuna ever': A woman is going viral after receiving a can of albacore in exchange for her luxury online order

Sometimes, we do not receive what we order online.

In a clip viewed more than 1.4 million times, a woman says she joined TikTok to share how she ordered a Dolce & Gabbana ashtray from Saks Fifth Avenue, which retails for $275, and Instead he got something very strange.

When she opened her order, a branded, black Dolce & Gabbana box, she found a can of tuna.

“When I opened it… this is what I found,” she tells the audience, holding out the can. “A can of albacore tuna. And it’s very hard to see, but there’s a ring in the foam like it’s there and you can definitely see it in the lid… It’s the most expensive can of tuna I’ve ever bought. “

In a statement to TODAY, Saks said the error was part of a trend of online shopping fraud involving returns and confirmed that the order had been replaced.

A representative for Saks said today, “We take our customer experience very seriously. Throughout the retail industry, there has been an increase in online fraud, particularly related to returns.” “Luxury remains a goal given its high price points, and as such, we have implemented more rigorous steps in our returns process, including additional reviews and stronger authentication. Our highly automated fulfillment centers handle millions of shipments each year. “But this is not an acceptable experience for even a small number of our customers.”

Viewers were astonished at the buyer’s discovery, with many sharing stories of online orders gone wrong.

“This happened to me,” one viewer wrote. “Ordered Loewe sneakers from Saks and got a random jacket. Absolutely no tuna fish LOL. Customer service was great.”

Another reported, “This is the third video I’ve seen this week of a crazy customer experience at Saks.” “What on earth is going on?”

A survey by Apris Retail and the National Retail Federation estimated a 13.7% return in 2023, or $101 billion worth of scams. Customers returned stolen items or “junk” – such as in the TikToker’s case, a can of tuna – instead of their orders or claimed they never received the order (but did).

CEO Michael Osborne said, “In cases where fraud is increasing, like this year, as we’ve seen in the data, retailers have to at least change their policies slightly to accommodate potential fraud and abuse.” Have to be forced.” of Apris Retail, per CNBC. “That increases their costs and essentially reduces their margins.”

Saks Fifth Avenue did not immediately respond. entrepreneurRequest for comment.

