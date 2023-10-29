"The most challenging part was weight loss": Shubman Gill opens up on dengue struggle at World Cup

Team India opener Shubman Gill recently shared the challenges he faced during the 2023 World Cup after contracting dengue. Gill expressed his devastation upon testing positive for the mosquito-borne illness just before the tournament.

The cricketer disclosed that he began experiencing symptoms during India’s final warm-up match against the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium. Despite his eagerness for the World Cup, Gill’s first-hand encounter with dengue made it an incredibly frustrating experience. He recounted losing six kilograms during this period, marking it as one of the most demanding aspects of his ordeal.

“I can’t pinpoint where I contracted dengue. During the second practice match against the Netherlands in Trivandrum, I began experiencing symptoms. It was tough for me, especially since it was my first World Cup. I was really excited about it. The most challenging part was the weight loss. I dropped around six kilograms,” Gill said ICC.

Despite being sidelined for India’s matches against Australia and Afghanistan, Gill made a comeback against Pakistan.

“When you’re scoring runs, the goal is to complete the task for your team, staying on the pitch as long as you can and accumulating as many runs as possible. That’s what I’ve been working hard towards,” he added.

Gill also highlighted the importance of consistent performance at the highest level, acknowledging the challenge of maintaining the same hunger in every match.

“Playing for your country is already motivating. It can be a bit tough to stay eager and perform well in every game. But the real challenge is being consistent as much as possible,” he concluded.

In 2023, Shubman Gill has been in stellar form, accumulating 1325 runs from 23 matches with an impressive average of 66.25, making him the leading run-scorer in ODIs for the year. In the ongoing 2023 World Cup, he has contributed 95 runs from three appearances.

Related