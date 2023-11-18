The mortgage rate outlook is tempered by subdued inflation due to housing market affordability

Mortgage rates are falling this week after two reports of lower-than-expected inflation, giving Wall Street hope the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are working their magic. For more than 20 months, Fed officials have raised rates rapidly in an effort to reduce inflation, which has contributed to an affordability crisis within the housing market by increasing the cost of borrowing to purchase a home.

But with inflation low and the labor market cooling, many economists now believe the Fed is ready to cut interest rates in the coming months. The new outlook helped push the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate down to just 7.37% on Friday. That’s a big decline from the more than 8% rate a month ago. And real estate experts say consumers should expect mortgage rates to continue falling into 2024.

“There is room for further decline in mortgage rates,” Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, said Wednesday. He pointed to the historical gap between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 30-year fixed mortgage rate, which typically trade at similar levels.

For distressed home buyers, this is potentially a huge deal, given that skyrocketing mortgage rates along with home prices have increased significantly during the pandemic, which has pushed affordability to multi-decade lows in recent years. It is being compared to Wall Street banks and Fortune 500 economists. 18% mortgage rates from the 1980s housing market. But just because mortgage rates are falling now doesn’t mean home prices are going to fall, too.

Lower rates also mean higher demand

The low rates will provide some relief to homebuyers, but Sturtevant warned that the rush to take advantage of the recent drop in mortgage rates at a time when the supply of homes is “limited” could cause problems. That means mortgage rates won’t drop quickly, “nor will they drop to the levels below 5% that we have had since the Great Recession,” he said.

Citi economist Veronica Clark warned in a Friday note that she also expects “near-term pressure on home prices” due to limited housing inventory and rising mortgage demand. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs also forecast higher home prices this year and next year, respectively.

Rising home prices will certainly put a dent in the affordability gains of the recent decline in mortgage rates for consumers, given how high they have become. With this in mind, Sturtevant said: “For those home buyers who can wait, spring will bring more new listings and lower mortgage rates.”

If mortgage rates drop low enough, it could tempt prospective sellers to put their homes on the market in the spring – thereby reducing the lock-in effect that has slowed existing home sales for more than a decade. I have pushed it to its lowest point and raised it. Supply constraints.

Currently it is still a renters and sellers market

After years of being in a sellers’ market, the recent decline in mortgage rates is undoubtedly “good news” for buyers, according to Jessio Park, US economist at Bank of America. But Park warned in a Thursday note that, according to his analysis, renting is still cheaper than buying in 95 of the 97 major metro areas. A recently released report from Realtor.com also found that it is cheaper to rent than buy in almost every major market as the rental market continues to soften.

On top of that, Park still believes homebuyers will need to consider a “higher-longer” interest rate environment for years to come, even though housing affordability will “likely improve” due to Fed rate cuts. will be. The days of 3% mortgage rates may be over.

However, home builders are not worried about demand for new homes amid the affordability crisis. This may be evidence that homebuilders expect mortgage rates to fall more than Wall Street does. Total new home starts rose 1.9% in October, while building permits for the construction of single-family homes rose 0.5%.

“Builders are ramping up construction as they expect mortgage rates to continue to fall,” Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, said of the data. “Builders undoubtedly feel there is a viable market for new housing and they can sell homes fairly quickly.”

Still, there could be other reasons for homebuilders’ bullishness. The new home sales market outperforms the existing home sales market, and homebuilders may offer incentives such as mortgage rate reductions to encourage consumers to buy.

Source: fortune.com