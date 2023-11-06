The Morning After: Elon Musk’s new AI company, XAI, launches Grok the chatbot

Elon Musk’s new AI company, XAI, will release its chatbot after exiting beta to X customers who will pay $16 per month. A select group of X users began testing OpenAI’s ChatGPT competitor Grok this weekend.

Musk revealed his major ambitions for XAI earlier this year, saying in July that its aim was essentially to “understand the true nature of the universe.” Having said that, Musk says that Grok will create a sense of humor in this way… The joke is sewn in as a guide making cocaineWhich must be funny to someone.

A notable feature of Grok is its real-time access to information published on the X, which Musk claims will be “a huge advantage compared to other models”. Rival chatbots are limited to the information given to their models. If Grok constantly pulls new information from X, he may get an edge. It may also be more amenable to the AI ​​models’ crippling biases, not to mention the massive amount of misinformation swirling around the rebranded social network.

-Matt Smith

You can get these reports delivered straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe right here!

The biggest stories you may have missed

Black Friday: The best early deals from Amazon, Target, Best Buy and more

Volvo EX30 first drive: Attractive and eco-friendly with extra power

Echo will be the first Marvel show to come together on Disney+ and Hulu

How the twisty legal definition of ‘fair use’ cost us Napster but gave us Spotify

Thousands of people are uninstalling ad blockers after YouTube’s big crackdown

It’s reportedly soliciting people to buy recycled user handles for $50,000.

In addition to subscriptions for access to chatbots, X is also looking at other ways to make money. The company has been trying to find buyers for the inactive user handles, even sending solicitation emails asking for “a fixed fee of $50,000 to initiate the purchase.” forbes, Elon Musk announced in May that X, formerly Twitter, would begin weeding out inactive accounts and even hinted at plans to recycle unused handles.

continue reading.

Fortnite OG brought back the original island map and more.

Fortnite

Since the release of Fortnite OG last weekend, player count has reached an all-time high — peaking at 44.7 million players on Saturday, according to a tweet. Fortnite Team. Players reportedly watched a total of 102 million hours of play, making it the game’s biggest day to date. Apparently, the 2018 map is so old that it can be considered nostalgia.

continue reading.

SBF could face up to 110 years in prison.

Amr Alfiqi/Reuters

A federal jury has found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. Arrested in the Bahamas in December 2022, SBF faces a maximum sentence of 110 years in federal prison for multiple crimes, including wire fraud against FTX clients, wire fraud on Alameda Research lenders and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He will be sentenced on March 28, 2024.

continue reading.

The pilot program will focus on certain areas.

The city of Washington, D.C., will distribute free Apple AirTags to residents of specific neighborhoods, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday. Purpose: To make it easier for police to track stolen cars. “We are equipping residents with technology that will allow [Metropolitan Police Department] To address these crimes, recover vehicles, and hold people accountable,” Bowser said.

DC is the second city to distribute free AirTags to make it easier to find car thieves. Earlier this year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city would give away 500 AirTags to make it easier to find car thieves.

continue reading.

Source: www.engadget.com