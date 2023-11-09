‘The Moon Is a Trick’: AI flies all the stars of Greek mythology into space

Digital artist Anne Spalter worked with generic AI tools to create the accompanying images , [+] Poems. It features the Cretan princess Ariadne. Anne Spalter

Persephone, queen of the underworld in Greek mythology, has some very powerful advice for those of us wandering around the world.

Don’t move around; Now!

Breathe, forget to breathe.

Look at the moon.

That moment of zen is brought to you by “Future Mythologies, 2023”, a collection of poems co-written with AI to explore the voices and stories of Greek mythological characters including Odysseus, Achilles, Icarus, Medusa, Artemis and Ariadne. There is a series. Science fiction twist.

For the project, Nathaniel Stern, professor of art and design at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, turned to AI for help in imagining the type of performance of 12 mythological prose pieces in a poetry slam in space. They used Pseudowrite, a fictional writing generative AI tool powered by the same OpenAI natural language model that powers ChatGPT.

A common misconception when it comes to AI-assisted art is that algorithms automatically usurp all human creativity. However, the poems in “Future Mythologies, 2023” represent a true collaboration between man and machine.

“Often what came out would have one or two gems, but there were a lot of things that didn’t work effectively for me,” Stern said in an interview. “And so I would often go back and forth, edit and rewrite, re-prompt, change the order and come back again. In the end, most of the poems are a mix of my and AI’s texts.

The results are strange, interesting, and sometimes beautiful. Medusa replaces tragedy with adventure. Icarus imagines flying overhead in a spaceship (which side it is unclear). Odysseus comes into existence while reflecting on his travels:

I am not afraid of the unknown.

But I feel it.

The full picture is this:

as it were,

As it happens,

Be that as it may;

It can be possible.

“My favorite things were the surprises, when sometimes the AI ​​would confuse two myths,” Stern said, “or I would get him to stutter… then shift into the voice of a demi-god. “

Persephone carefully locates the place in a poem inspired by her and co-written by AI. Anne Spalter

Stern recorded the poems in her own voice and digital artist Anne Spalter created sounds and images to illustrate the reading, some of which are accompanied by HD video. Stern led digital fine art courses at Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design in the 90s, and his work often incorporates a futuristic aesthetic.

“I love the feeling of working with a mysterious partner in AI and running with the concepts that emerge from the text-to-image process,” Spalter said in a joint interview with Stern for Expanded Art, which gives Web3 an inside look. ” and expands it. ” The concept of both a gallery and an online marketplace.” Earlier this year, it presented an exhibition titled Recollection: AI and Memory that included 12 poems from “Future Mythologies, 2023”.

AI-assisted art, of course, raises complex questions. Some artists are excited about the creative possibilities offered by rapidly advancing generic AI tools, while others fear that their work is being snatched from the internet without permission, compensation, or credit to train AI datasets. Is. Many writers hold both viewpoints simultaneously. Like Stern, Spalter emphasized the iterative nature of partnering with AI, saying it’s not as simple as typing in prompts and getting fully formed tasks back.

“You give signals, consider the results, adjust and repeat, in my case using multiple AI platforms and rotating the images by hand in Photoshop,” Spalter said in an interview. “It takes no less time or effort than other media or processes.”

Pandora goes futuristic in this poem written with the help of a generic AI writing tool. Anne Spalter

One of Salter’s upcoming projects, “Mother Computer: Thinking with Natural and Artificial Intelligence,” aims to deepen the conversation around AI and art through both digital art and a large-scale physical exhibition.

Stern created the poems upon request for TheVerseVerse, a digital gallery for writers. The team behind the platform asked Stern to write a series of poems for their GenText project, which explores the craft and creativity of generic AI by inviting poets to create language-based NFTs.

Stern often explores how people experience and engage with the world and technology. For previous projects, he burned and broke consumer electronics to imagine what they might look like a million years from now. And they’ve given social media addicts living on Earth the chance to tweet to aliens.

Now we have some new poems to tweet to our supernatural friends. In the poem Persephone it is written, “The moon is a trick.” Wonder what ET would say about that.