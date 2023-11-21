The money you’re saving at the pump this holiday season is probably only temporary

Goldman Sachs researchers are projecting oil prices to rise by about 20% next year.

They cite continued high demand as well as a shortage in supply into 2024.

Supply was boosted by the US this year, but is likely to fade going forward.

As the holiday season approaches, drivers are experiencing relief at gas stations, but those savings are likely to be gone in the new year.

A new note from Goldman Sachs oil researchers last week projected that oil prices would rise 18% from their current level of $78 per barrel to an average of $92 per barrel in 2024 due to fundamental supply and demand constraints. The researchers said demand has been strong and will remain so through 2024, but supply is expected to decline next year, especially in non-OPEC producing countries like the US.

Last week, West Texas Intermediate crude, a benchmark for oil prices, fell to about $73 a barrel, a significant 20% decline from a high of $94 in late September. This decline was reflected in gas prices, with the national average hovering around $3.30 per gallon, according to AAA, a significant decrease from the nearly $4 mark in early October.

This cutback is expected to have a significant impact on Thanksgiving travel plans. According to a survey from GasBuddy this month, 41% of respondents are planning a road trip for the holidays this year, up 8% from 2022. This increase in travel is fueled by lower gas prices, which is expected to save Americans about $1.2. billion compared to last year, according to GasBuddy.

pain at the pump

While lower gas prices will help Americans during busy – and often expensive – times – During the holiday season, there will likely be pain at the pump Check back as we enter the New Year.

While Goldman Sachs researchers said concerns about declining demand have helped push prices down, they expect demand to remain high and possibly grow in 2024 – as OPEC has projected.

Meanwhile, researchers expect supply from OPEC countries to remain stable or even decline to stay within the target of $80 to $100 a barrel.

“We think OPEC will be responsive and keep supply low for a long time, and if necessary, cut further,” Dan Struyven, head of oil research at Goldman Sachs, said during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “

OPEC is expected to keep supply steady or even cut production if needed. Dado Ruvik/Reuters

But more importantly, researchers cited increased production seen in non-OPEC countries, including record levels seen in the US this year. In the form of a “one-time boost” to supply due to overcoming post-pandemic supply bottlenecks on things like oil rigs and workers.

“The big surprise for 2023 is stronger-than-expected non-OPEC supply growth, which we think will slow in 2024,” Struven said.

Not helping matters is that the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is near a 40-year low. The Biden administration unloaded 180 million barrels last year to help counter price rises following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. With fewer barrels in reserve – a 40-year low of about 350 million and about half the peak seen in the early 2010s – there is now less oil that the US can release into the economy and help increase supply and thus Prices may come down.

strategic petroleum reserve Department of Energy

Now, the US wants to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and if the US refills the reserve too quickly, it will have a major impact on reducing the available oil supply and will likely push prices even higher.

Interestingly, this year has not seen supply disruptions in the areas where many expected – the Ukraine war and Israel’s war with Hamas.

“One of the notable features this year is that despite the fact that we live in a highly uncertain geopolitical backdrop, the level of supply disruption has been remarkably low,” Struven said.

Of course, not everyone is predicting a decline in supply. David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, believes supply from the US will actually increase next year.

“We are currently producing more crude oil than Russia or Saudi Arabia combined,” Kelly said on CNN’s “Before the Bell” program in September. “This is going to be a record year for U.S. liquid-fuel production, and next year is going to be even stronger. The global economy is growing slowly, and this is expected to limit the growth in demand for fossil-fuel energy.” And clearly, the green-energy transition is also limiting demand growth.”

What Americans pay at the pump is always at the forefront of their economic considerations, as it often determines how much money they have to spend elsewhere. And what the US economy doesn’t need in the near future is Americans tightening their budgets after the summer fun and holiday spending season.

Source: www.businessinsider.com