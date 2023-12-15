A Sydney woman who lost her life’s savings after falling prey to a scammy bank message says there was one thing that prompted her to “be careful myself”.

Suni Wan received a text message from her bank, HSBC, informing her that there had been fraudulent activity on her account. The message did not seem unusual because it appeared in the same thread as the official HSBC messages.

The text claimed that a new device had logged into his account and if it wasn’t him, he needed to immediately call the number in the message.

An HSBC customer has been left devastated after her bank account was drained by scammers. (Source: A Contemporary Context)

“I knew not to click on links and emails or attachments. I am generally cautious,” said Suni. a current affair, “But since the text message came from an HSBC number, I didn’t take precautions.”

Suni called the purported HSBC number and was told that a Samsung S8 phone had logged into her account – a phone that coincidentally she had previously owned.

Concerned that someone was using her old phone to access her bank account, Suni told the person on the phone her full name, address and date of birth.

He then asked her to generate a one-time passcode on her phone and hand it over to him so that he could resolve the issue for her.

“Then they said there were some unusual activities and they detained me for a long time,” Suni said.

She only realized something was wrong when the man started asking her questions about her cryptocurrency account, CoinSpot.

The message appeared in the same thread as other legitimate messages Suni had received from HSBC. (Source: A Contemporary Context)

He immediately disconnected the phone and called HSBC directly to freeze his account. But it was too late – the scammers had already managed to drain her bank account and steal $49,000 within 30 minutes.

The fraudsters had managed to spoof HSBC’s number and were able to send fake messages in the same message thread Suni had received legitimate messages from the bank for more than a year.

Suni said, “The hardest thing for me is to stop blaming myself, like I keep blaming myself. Maybe I should have paid attention to this earlier.”

Australians lost $11 million in scams

Australians have lost a whopping $92 million to impersonation scams this year, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, while bank-impersonation scams like Suni have lost $11 million.

yahoo finance Previously spoke to a couple who lost nearly $50,000 to a similar phone call scam, where the caller pretended to work for HSBC and claimed there had been suspicious activity on their account. A number of other HSBC customers have since contacted us saying they have also been targeted by the same scam.

HSBC said it could not comment on specific client situations for client-confidentiality reasons.

A bank spokesperson said a current affair There has been an increase in fraudsters using “text spoofing” to make their messages appear genuine.

“Scam text messages may also appear in the same message chain as genuine messages from the organization, making them even more difficult to identify,” the spokesperson said.

“HSBC will never ask you to provide your PIN, password or verification code over a phone call, in response to a text message or email. “Bank customers need to remain alert to the risk of scams and are reminded to never disclose bank codes or passwords.”

