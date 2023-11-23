The mistake happy people never make

When it comes to being happy, there’s one big idea that we may forget, something that needs to feel like a revelation to you.

You know at least that’s how most happy people came to it.

The good news is, you don’t have to wait until you’ve reached the bottom of a desperate pit to discover this truth… and avoid the mistake that many unhappy people make:

what you think you become

David Ahern, a prominent speaker and thought leader, explains it best in his appearance Open relationships, change together,

Ahern says:

“Whatever is happening in your life right now is the end result of your repeated thinking.”

If we don’t like what’s going on, he suggests we fundamentally change the way we think.

The patterns of thought we develop become the blueprint for our experiences. So if you find yourself dissatisfied with your current circumstances, it may be time to rethink and change the essence of your thoughts.

This doesn’t mean you need to change all your thought patterns immediately. After all, changing the big things we think and believe can seem like an almost impossible task. So you have to start with small things.

As Ahearn says, take a different route to work. Watch a different kind of show. Do something different from what you usually do before going to bed. And point these changes in the direction you want to go. For example, if you usually check your phone first thing in the morning, make a small switch to step outside and take a moment to enjoy the fresh air and morning sunshine.

You can also try to think differently about the person who upsets you or does the worst things to you.

Or, instead of watching a crime show before bed, watch something that inspires you like a documentary about your childhood hero or someone who changed the world.

Below, we share some deeper insights.

How to fundamentally change your thought processes

1. Understand that it won’t happen overnight.

The journey of changing your thought processes is not a race but a marathon. Recognizing that change is a gradual process is the first step toward lasting change.

“Our brains are constantly looking for confirmation of our thought processes,” says Ahern, emphasizing the need for patience. Understand that the results you want will manifest over time as you continually redirect and reshape your thoughts.

“So for every person who doesn’t like the way they live their lives, I try to explain this to them: You have to fundamentally change the way you think because you’re expecting an outcome and our biases. What you’re going to find is confirmation of whatever that is, Ahern explains in the podcast.

2. You have to “fake it ’til you make it.”

Changing from negative or unproductive thought patterns to positive thoughts requires deliberate effort. “You have to go through a phase of faking it ’til you make it,” advises Ahern.

Embracing this concept involves consciously choosing positive thoughts, attitudes, and behaviors, even if they don’t align with your current reality. Over time, this intentional change can rewire your brain, allowing you to live a more positive and fulfilling life.

3. Try embracing the power of positive affirmations.

To further strengthen the thought change, consider incorporating positive affirmations into your daily routine. Affirmations are short, positive statements that reinforce desired thought patterns. b

By constantly repeating these affirmations, you create constructive beliefs in your subconscious mind, aligning your thoughts with your goals.

You can also leave small Post-it notes around the house where you know you’ll see them as a reminder.

Put one on your fridge, by the front door, where you leave your keys. As long as you see them, your brain will take notes and incorporate them into patterns of positivity.

4. Practice mindfulness and meditation.

Mindfulness and meditation serve as powerful tools for gaining control over your thoughts. Through these exercises, you can observe and detach from negative or limiting thoughts, making room for more positive and creative thinking.

“And once you do that, and you do it over time, you will see physical manifestation materialize in your life. But it takes time,” Ahern advises, underscoring the importance of consistency in these practices. Let’s give.

Our thoughts weave complex patterns that shape our experiences. The mistake happy people never make is to underestimate the transformative power of their thinking.

With time, patience, and deliberate effort, you can craft a happier and more gratifying reality through mastery of your thoughts – thinking happy thoughts and maybe a little pixie dust won’t hurt either.

Duanna Roane is a writer and editorial project manager for YourTango. She had bylines in Emerson College’s literary magazine, Generic, and MSN.

Source: www.yourtango.com