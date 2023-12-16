The police officer who shot an 11-year-old boy in the Mississippi Delta will not face any charges.

State’s attorney Lynn Fitch said in a statement Thursday that the grand jury found no criminal conduct.

Police responded to the home after the boy’s mother called for help.

Indianola Police Department Sgt. According to USA Today, Greg Capers shot Adrian Murie in May after the boy’s mother, Nacala Murie, called police for help during a domestic disturbance. According to the outlet, the shooting left Adrian with a damaged lung, damaged liver and broken ribs.

In a statement released Thursday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said her office has completed a review of the case and has presented it to a grand jury. Fitch said the grand jury found no criminal conduct on the part of the officers and that his office would not take any “further criminal action” in the case.

Murry family attorney Carlos Moore previously told Business Insider that an officer ordered everyone inside Murry’s home to “come out with your hands up,” but when Adrian complied, Moore said. The officer opened fire.

Moore said Adarian remembers the entire incident, and after the shooting he began receiving counseling to help deal with the trauma. Nevertheless, he reassured his mother that he had done nothing wrong.

“He told his mom not to worry. It wasn’t her fault,” Moore told Business Insider. “She was blaming herself, and he’s trying to encourage her not to blame herself. He told us, ‘It’s the cop’s fault – it’s not your fault.’ He was doing everything he could to help protect his mother, and he was ultimately shot.”

Nakala Murry told USA TODAY that she told her son about the grand jury’s decision when he came home from school on Thursday, worried that “it would make him feel like they don’t care.”

At a press conference Thursday, Nakala Murry called on police to release body camera footage of the shooting, according to Mississippi Today.

“I wasn’t emotionally prepared to see that footage, but it was something I had to do,” she said. “I feel disgusted, angry and emotionally damaged, but in all of those feelings I feel blessed. This has been a process of fighting for justice for my son.”

Capers’ attorney Michael Carr told Business Insider in a statement that Capers is “relieved” by the grand jury’s decision and is “looking forward to closing this chapter.”

“While a tragic situation, this was not a criminal act. Thankfully, the City of Indianola equipped Sergeant Capers with body camera technology and it became clear what exactly happened,” the statement said. “The grand jurors reached the correct conclusion by applying the facts to the law.”

