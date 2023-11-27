The Mets finally hired Scott Havens to fill the vacancy of President of Business Operations

After waiting for David Stearns to become president of baseball operations, the Mets finally have their counterpart on the business side.

The club on Monday announced M. Scott Havens as its new president of business operations, with Steve Cohen taking over the role that had been open since Sandy Alderson stepped into an advisory role last year.

Havens, who most recently served as CEO of Bloomberg Media, will run the Mets’ day-to-day business strategy outside of baseball operations.

“Bringing someone of Scott’s caliber on board is an exciting development for the Mets organization,” Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. “Scott has extensive experience leading world-class media and digital technology-based companies such as Bloomberg Media and Time Inc. and will bring a modern vision and strategic direction to our organization.”

After Cohen purchased the team in November 2020, he brought back Alderson to serve as club president. By September of 2022, the Mets announced that Alderson would step down as president and transition to an advisory role as the team began a search for his successor.

The Mets have hired Scott Havens as their new president of business operations. AFP via Getty Images

Owner Steve Cohen met with new president of baseball operations David Stearns. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

More than a year later, that process is finally complete, with Havens set to officially join the organization in January.

“The opportunity to join the Mets organization is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” Havens said in a statement. “I am thrilled to build on the great work underway across the organization to modernize our strategy, drive new digital and media innovation and, ultimately, provide our fans with the best experience in sports. I am grateful to Steve and Alex for this opportunity and look forward to working with the entire leadership team to shape the Mets’ future together.

