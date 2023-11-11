The metaverse has virtually disappeared. This is why it's Generative AI's fault



ZF L/Getty Images

If a year is a long time in technology, then two years is practically a lifetime. At the end of 2021, everyone was talking about the metaverse. Two years later and practically no one is talking about it (except, maybe, Mark Zuckerberg). So, what went wrong?

One of the big issues is publicity. The widespread excitement surrounding a new technology can be difficult to satisfy. Just ask people who have worked on blockchain.

In many ways, the metaverse’s fall from the front page is par for the course, Gartner director analyst Samantha Searle told ZDNET.

“It’s basically the Gartner hype cycle for emerging technologies,” she says. “We had the hype and now we’re seeing the reality. The metaverse was capturing people’s imagination. But we’re still looking for proven use cases that are going to generate value.”

Searle’s claim that the metaverse is facing the same fate as other over-hyped technologies is certainly an explanatory factor for the decline in interest in the metaverse. But another big contributing factor is the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

Twelve months after virtual worlds dominated the news agenda, a newly publicized technology – OpenAI’s ChatGPT and several similar generative AI tools – emerged and stole media attention in late 2022. Generative AI is easy to use.

Anyone can go online, log in to ChatGPT and get instant answers to their questions. From essays to images and program code, it’s possible to create content in almost real time.

Sasha Jory, CIO of Hastings Direct, says that for most users, these experiences are simple and fun – and it’s a big break from some of the hyped technologies of the not-too-distant past.

“It’s not going to be like blockchain, where there’s all this hype and then it goes nowhere. Generative AI has got legs because it’s democratic. Anyone can use it – it’s everywhere,” he She tells ZDNET at the London stage of Snowflake’s Data Cloud World Tour. “Your youngest kids can come to ChatGPT and use it. Whereas, for example, blockchain is something you need to be highly skilled to understand.”

Of course, the rapid rise of generic AI is not the only narrative in this story; There are a whole range of potential concerns like hallucination, plagiarism and ethics that need to be dealt with as soon as possible. But if you want to impress your family and friends with a tool that works like magic, then Generative AI is the one.

On the other hand, the metaverse – like blockchain before it – feels like a rabbit stuck in a wizard’s hat. Entering the metaverse is often not as easy as its proponents have promised. Most people still have to enter virtual environments. Users, including myself, often become frustrated with the experience delivered by hardware and software.

Adobe CIO Cynthia Stoddard told ZDNET that her company has not yet found the right use case for the metaverse. “We’re experimenting with VR headsets,” she says, referring to her company’s explorations. “We don’t have a concrete use case for our business yet. But I think the headset has real application in some areas, because in the past, I came from transportation and logistics, and I see a lot of applications in it.” I can do different work areas.”

It’s a sentiment that echoes Gartner’s Searle, who says it’s important not to lose hope just yet. “We see a lot of potential use cases for the metaverse,” she says. She says financial services companies are often eager to learn how technology can be used to provide customer services.

Searle is referring to JPMorgan, which bet big on the metaverse, a trillion-dollar opportunity, and opened the first bank in the virtual world. But even in finance, some organizations are taking a more cautious approach.

“I think the metaverse is not an immediate priority,” Kavin Mistry, head of digital marketing and personalization at TSB Bank, told ZDNET. “I see value in metaverse-type technology, but I think it probably needs to mature, so that we can figure out the right way to make it real for customers. And I don’t think the market is that mature yet.” That someone can provide information to decide the right path to proceed.”

Gartner’s Searle also believes that the point of maturity for the metaverse is still some way off. “We know with some of the underlying immersive technologies that there are still some things that need to be addressed in terms of form factor and being comfortable,” she says.

From using headsets to creating lifelike avatars and creating enjoyable virtual environments, Searle says there’s a lot of construction work that needs to be completed. However, these construction sites could still lead to some exciting developments, especially considering that tech giant Apple has started to show interest in the area.

Additionally, a recent IT leadership report from recruiter Nash Squared revealed that 26% of digital leaders are at least actively considering the metaverse.

Nash Squared CEO Bev White said in an interview with ZDNET that more organizations are starting to think about how the virtual world presents a new business opportunity.

“It’s definitely alive and vibrant,” she says. “The metaverse offers a great opportunity to run your business in a way that interacts with your customer base in a very different way. It’s really Creates a new platform because customers can pick things up, see them and experience them.”

It’s an approach that suits Lalo Luna, global head of strategy and insights at Heineken, who says his company has been busy exploring virtual worlds.

“One of the main projects I led during the last 12 months was about understanding the future of socialization – we were understanding how technology will play a role in social spaces. And, of course, the metaverse is going to be one Is one of these things.” He told ZDNET that perspective is important – the metaverse is not going to be created overnight.

Just as generative AI is the visible manifestation of years of research and development work, Luna expects virtual worlds to grow in importance throughout the rest of this decade. And he says smart professionals are already exploring how to get a stake in the ground.

He says, “Heineken was one of the first brewers to open bars and breweries in the metaverse. We’re really taking these developments very seriously – we’re trying to be where we need to be.” Needed.” “Of course, we’re exploring, we’re in the experimentation phase. Some of our bigger brands are really into technology. They’re increasingly jumping into different types of platforms, not just the metaverse. Heineken as a company A company with a curious and experimental mind – and I think that’s critical to success.”

Source: www.zdnet.com