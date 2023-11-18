Rembrandt, Caravaggio, Goya – all cast in new light – literally – thanks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s largest infrastructure upgrade in museum history.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will reopen its entire suite of 45 galleries dedicated to European painting from 1300 to 1800 on Monday, November 20, following the completion of an extensive skylight renovation project that began five years ago.

“Look Again: European Paintings 1300-1800” will uncover new narratives and connections between more than 700 works of art, including pieces by Rembrandt, Caravaggio and Poussin, as well as the most extensive holdings of El Greco and Goya outside Spain .

According to the museum’s website, a chronological sequence of exhibits will showcase the museum’s “world-renowned holdings, offering fresh dialogues and thematic groups.”

The newly renovated galleries will “highlight the interconnectedness of cultures, materials and moments in the collection”.

The project was the largest infrastructure upgrade in the museum’s history, requiring a $150 million (approximately €138m) budget.

Marina Kellen and Max Hollein, French Director of The Met, said, “The highly anticipated re-opening of this vast suite of galleries will invite visitors to reconnect with old favorites and discover incredible recent gifts and lesser-known artworks ” CEO.

Construction teams replaced 30,000 square feet of skylights, which were first constructed in 1939 and last upgraded in 1952. Hollen said the upgrades provide improved lighting quality, energy efficiency and ideal conditions for the paintings on display in the galleries.

“The completion of the vast skylight renovation project allows us to display these extraordinary works of art in a spectacular setting, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy this spectacular presentation of art and ideas for many years to come.” look forward for.”

Stéphane Wolohojian, John Pope-Hennessy Curator in charge of the Department of European Paintings, said: “The Skylights project provided us with an important opportunity to re-conceptualize the presentation of The Met’s extraordinary collection through a new lens. Our goal is to connect meaningfully with our many audiences and make the experience of viewing our collections as rich, layered and satisfying as possible.

The galleries will officially reopen on Monday 20 November. “Look Again: European Painting 1300–1800”. 20 November 2023 – Released at Met Fifth Avenue, US.

