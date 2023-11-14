Kang Miracle

While the Kang-centric Loki finale was one of the best MCU moments in years, the idea that the Marvel universe is headed toward a wider conflict with multiple Kang variants could be in jeopardy, and lead to a drastic change in plans.

According to MCU expert Joanna Robinson on the House of Ringer podcast, Marvel has removed Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty because they are reportedly moving away from Kang altogether.

There are undoubtedly two main reasons for this, one perhaps more relevant than the other.

First up is Kang actor, Jonathan Majors, who, in the void I think most people would agree, has played at least three different Kang variants so far, The Conqueror, He Who Remains, and Victor Timely. I have done a very good job. You can see why Marvel chose him for this role.

However, the majors themselves are a problem. After a fight with a woman, Majors was charged with abuse, aggravated assault, attempted assault, and harassment, and although he has pleaded not guilty, there are several women who have accused him of similar behavior in the past. Hui has come forward. When all this came to light, Majors was immediately dropped from several film, TV and advertising projects, and was also dropped by his own agency. that one place did not do It was Disney’s choice to release him, given that the multi-billion dollar universe hinged on his villainous character.

Although Majors has not been convicted of anything yet, the case has not yet gone to trial and perhaps it is not shocking that Disney would not want to wait to see their main villain go to jail until Kong Dynasty ends. Will I be in or not? , Therefore, regardless of the end result, they can try to change majors as soon as possible and start working on a backup plan.

However, you can Just remodel Majors Kong. I mean, it is the multiverse after all and we just watched a movie with three different people playing Peter Parker. But the desire to move away from Kang usually has other roots.

While Kang was a good villain for Loki as a series, the story is completed very well, despite Kang hinting at other threats to come. And the film where Kang was the main villain, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is generally seen as one of the worst renditions of the MCU, with Kang ultimately being defeated by the ants.

Apart from the survival of Kang Dynasty, there does not seem to be any concrete project in the future Sure Kang is among them. Deadpool 3, Captain America 4, Thunderbolts, Blade, Fantastic Four. On Disney Plus, Echo, Armor Wars, Ironheart, Daredevil. None of these seem like they’ll be need Link to Kang. Maybe for the wider multiverse, but Kang will likely be little more than a credit sting.

It feels like Marvel has already planted the seeds for a big slate of over-arching stories other than Kang. We have the Thunderbolts villain/anti-hero team that is slowly being assembled by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. We now have Kamala Khan forming the Young Avengers. We have Fox crossing over to the X-Men. We have the Fantastic Four coming, and with them, the potential of Doctor Doom, a villain who has been introduced as a potential Kang replacement, and one who was integral to the actual comic story of Secret Wars, meaning a second Avengers film. After Thi Cong dynasty.

My guess is that yes, Marvel will indeed move away from Kang. Mainly because of the Majors, but they may not want to take him on again, as the MCU is floundering and it looks like a big fight against Kang won’t save it. Doctor Doom? Magneto? Yes Maybe.

