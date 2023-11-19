‘The Marvels’ star Iman Vellani isn’t worried about box office buzz: “It’s for Bob Iger”

Iman Vellani would love to celebrate the positive response to her film MiracleAs opposed to focusing on its performance at the box office.

The actress spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about the recent release in an interview published online Thursday. During the conversation, Vellani referenced Disney CEO Bob Iger when asked about the financial returns of the film, which opened to $46.1 million in North America last weekend, the worst opening in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Was.

“I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even under my control, because what’s the point?” said Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in the film. “That’s for Bob Iger.”

The actress, who debuted her role in the Disney+ series last year Ms Marvelsaid that he is excited to hear from audiences who have enjoyed the film.

,[The box office] This has nothing to do with me,” Vellani told Ouellette. “I’m happy with the finished product and that the people I care about enjoyed the film. It really is a good time watching this movie, and that’s all we can ask for from these movies. It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it’s not that deep and it’s about teamwork and brotherhood. It’s a fun film and I’m so happy I can share it with people.”

In reference to author Stephen King coming to social media to criticize Of the negative reactions to the film, Vellani said, “It’s wonderful to have Stephen King in anyone’s corner.”

scenario for Miracle It hasn’t been easy at all this weekend. The film is currently experiencing Marvel Studios’ worst second weekend decline ever, in addition to being the worst decline for any Hollywood superhero feature.

The project from director Nia DaCosta also stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Samuel L. Jackson.

