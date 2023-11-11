‘The Marvels’ Is Better Than Its Critics Score or Box Office Returns

Miracle mcu

After the last few MCU blockbusters and the fact that I didn’t particularly like Captain Marvel, I can’t say I had the highest expectations for The Marvels, a movie that ended up being the third-worst reviewed offering in MCU history. As such, and one that is clearly destined to fail at the box office.

But I had to see it for myself, and yes, I was pleasantly surprised. I liked it. In fact, quite literally, and I completely believe that high audience scores are much more important than low critic scores and whatever disappointing box office results they may have.

Marvels is short, fun, and adorable. The main reason I was excited to see it was that it would shine a bright spotlight on Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, who I’ve repeatedly said is the best MCU character besides Tony Stark. She shows as much energy and charisma as she did on her Disney Plus show, and she and her family were definitely the highlight of The Marvels.

But the whole trio did a good job. The three actors, Brie Larson’s Carol, Teyonah Paris’s Monica and Vellani, played well off each other, but the group also Literally That synced up well with the whole power-switching gimmick that could have easily been silly, but instead it created some really creative and fun action sequences unlike anything we’ve seen in the MCU.

I didn’t particularly like Larson’s Captain Marvel in the original film. Not because of silly “comic bros hate Brie Larson” reasons, but simply because she wasn’t attractive enough or attractive enough. Here, we see a more energetic, interesting side of her, but I’m not sure about that extremely Reaches there, and yes, overtakes Vellani. But then again, his dynamic with his fellow Marvels really works, and he’s really part of the central chemistry that keeps the movie flowing.

villain? Well, this continues with the “Marvel villain problem” where most movies usually have a series of unimpressive, unmemorable villains not named Loki and Thanos. Recently, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 really broke this trend with the sadistic High Evolutionary, but we’re back to the unforgettable here with Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Ben. It’s not really his fault, it’s just that Ronan the Accuser’s successor was probably never destined to become a great villain, unless there was some kind of crazy script attached to it. There isn’t…and the conflict is the main point of the film. I also didn’t like the whole “singing planet” concept because it went too far into silly territory, even for a light-hearted movie.

As far as doing “homework” to enjoy the movie, I don’t think you had to do that. I recommend you watch Ms. Marvel because Velani is good and Monica’s WandaVision because WandaVision is good, but they didn’t feel necessary. And as I predicted, Nick Fury’s awesome Secret Invasion series is not referenced once, which I think we can all agree is for the best.

Finally, I’m usually not a fan of so much emphasis being placed on credits/mid-credits scenes, but without going into spoilers, the last scene of the movie, then the mid-credits scene, were really exciting, which were two different -Offers a different path forward in the MCU, fortunately, none of which have anything to do with Kang. great stuff.

It is a nice movie. I completely agree that critics are now rating most of the MCU movies lower and lower and lower because they are so sick of the genre, and if this movie had come out five years ago, it would have done much better in both critics and standards. Would have demonstrated. Box Office. Its inevitable failure is not really its fault. If you can get past the preconceived notions, this is easily a top-half MCU movie, and a lot of fun. This is not Guardians Vol. 3 or the Loki finale, but I suggest you give it a chance.

