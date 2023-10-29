The market will not be happy with the Fed’s message this week

Chip Somodevilla

The market volatility we have seen over the past few weeks could get even worse.

There will be a lot of data coming this week, and if there’s one day you won’t want to miss, it will be Wednesday. It will be a special day with a ton of data releases, all at different times, starting with the ADP Jobs report, followed by JOLTS and ISM and then the FOMC rate decision, concluding with the highlight of the day, Jay. Powell press conference. The only thing missing is another breath-taking moment for the Treasury auction at 1 p.m. ET, which has become a much-watched event.

The market gave a 0% chance of a rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday and very little chance of another rate hike any time soon. And while the Fed probably won’t raise rates this week, it seems pretty clear that the purpose of the special Jay Powell interview two weeks ago was to make clear that if the Fed doesn’t hike, no one should think the Fed has done it. . I would expect Jay Powell to continue to send that message in statements and press conferences.

There is a risk of further increase

The Fed will have to remain open to the possibility of further rate hikes as economic data continues to support the notion that it may need to do more to slow the economy to get inflation back on target. While the 3.4% headline PCE inflation rate is much better than 7%, it is still a far cry from 2%.

Additionally, the US economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter at a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annual rate. This was the fastest rate increase since the fourth quarter of 2021, well before the first rate increase of the cycle. To make matters worse, from the Fed’s perspective, GDP growth has been strengthening since bottoming out in the first quarter of 2022, when the Fed first raised rates.

What was even more impressive about that GDP print was that the GDP price index also rose by 3.5%, meaning nominal growth in the third quarter came to 8.5%. What is more surprising is that all of this increase occurred at the end of the cycle, with the Fed funds rate rising from 0% to an effective funds rate of 5.33%.

leave the door open

Given this data, it would be difficult for the Fed to signal that it has raised rates; If anything, it would leave the door open for more rate hikes until there are clear signs that inflation is on a sustained 2% trend. Even the super core PCE reading increased by 0.42% m/m in September, and on the 12-month moving average, it is 0.35% and extremely volatile, making it difficult to determine where the inflation rate is. Is it decreasing or not? That moving average remains well above pre-pandemic measures and certainly does not show much, if any, moderation.

What makes this measure of inflation even worse is that when measured in 3-month increments, the rate of change appears to be slowing, with the annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 being 5.4%, which will be 5.4% in the second quarter of 2023. It fell to 3.01% in the quarter. Which increased to 3.94% in the third quarter of 2023. Therefore, the deflationary trend ended with the revival of the broader economy.

This would leave the Fed in the same place it was just two weeks ago when Jay Powell said on several occasions that “we’ll have to see” and left open the possibility that policy is not restrictive enough. To make things more challenging for the Fed, October data could be as strong as we saw in September. Preliminary data points seen in the S&P Global PMI showed that both services and manufacturing expanded in October. Now, the ISM data doesn’t always agree with the S&P Global data points from month to month, but over time, they tend to have the same trend, and both are showing a move higher since the summer.

Meanwhile, job postings data on Indeed is down from its highs, but it shows that the number of job openings has stabilized and stopped falling in recent months, and suggests that JOLTS, although Is extremely volatile, subject to massive revisions and hard to predict, should show the same base effect to some extent.

Continued claims have increased, but are still well below where it was in April, and suggest the unemployment rate isn’t going to change much when it is reported on Friday.

not restrictive enough

Since the economy is still showing signs of being resilient, the evidence would suggest that the monetary policy lag is longer than some thought or that the monetary impact has already been felt, and rates are not restrictive enough.

Given that monetary policy works through changes in financial conditions and that financial conditions have eased dramatically over the past six months, it seems that policy is not restrictive enough. The Bloomberg Financial Conditions Model shows that financial conditions began to tighten in mid-October, but were eased in early June.

Financial conditions from the Chicago Fed show that financial conditions eased dramatically after peaking in mid-March and then eased again in mid-June.

All this happened at the same time as inflation and the economy accelerated. This tells us that if the Fed’s policy is transmitted through changes in financial conditions, then the policy simply is not restrictive enough; It has become favorable for the economy.

At this point, the Fed has no choice but to repeat the message from two weeks ago. The Fed may still have to raise rates further, that policy may not be restrictive enough, and rates may have to remain high for even longer.

The market can look at itself

Ultimately, credit spreads, stock prices, and the dollar determine whether financial conditions are tightening or easing. So when the market thinks the Fed has stepped up after the collapse of the SVB and the fall of the dollar, financial conditions become easier. When the stock market tries to withstand 15 Fed rate-cut cycles in 18 months, financial conditions become easier; When the market thinks the Fed is not being serious and rates fall at the long end of the curve, financial conditions ease.

So, with financial conditions as easy as ever, it is not surprising for the Fed to leave the door open to more rate hikes. It would not be a surprise to see the economy and inflation pick up again.

The bottom line is that the market thought the Fed did this in March, which allowed credit to contract, stocks to rise, and the dollar to fall, which boosted the economy.

With this rebound in the economy and guidance from the Fed, the market should pick up the pace; Bond yields have risen, the dollar has strengthened, loan spreads are widening, and the stock market is falling. The bond market got this only after the September FOMC meeting. However, it also means that it should not be surprising to see the economy slow over the next few months and risk a return to recession by 2024 or, worse, stagflation.

Perhaps this was part of the Fed’s master plan to ease the economy, or it was coincidental. Who knows, but if the Fed gets inflation down to 2%, the stock market volatility we are seeing will get worse before it gets better.

Source: seekingalpha.com