October 29, 2023
The market will not be happy with the Fed’s message this week


Chip Somodevilla

The market volatility we have seen over the past few weeks could get even worse.

There will be a lot of data coming this week, and if there’s one day you won’t want to miss, it will be Wednesday. It will be a special day with a ton of data releases, all at different times, starting with the ADP Jobs report, followed by JOLTS and ISM and then the FOMC rate decision, concluding with the highlight of the day, Jay. Powell press conference. The only thing missing is another breath-taking moment for the Treasury auction at 1 p.m. ET, which has become a much-watched event.

