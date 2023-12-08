The market will be keeping an eye on Friday’s key jobs report.

Economists expect the Labor Department to report Friday morning that nonfarm payrolls increased by 190,000 last month, up from 150,000 in October.

Probably the most important data point outside of the headline numbers will be wages.

At a time when the economy is expected to slow, Friday’s jobs report is expected to show that employers have actually picked up the pace of hiring in November.

Not that there is anything wrong in this. A growing economy is a good thing, and nothing better underpins it than a solid labor market. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the Labor Department to report that nonfarm payrolls increased by 190,000 last month, up from 150,000 in October.

But investors and policymakers are hoping things will slow enough to at least allow the Federal Reserve to end this cycle of interest rate hikes as inflation eases and the supply-demand gap narrows in employment. It is becoming equal.

“There is some risk to the upside as the auto workers who went on strike return,” said Cathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “So it looks like a stable but slowing job market.”

Payroll growth over the past three months has averaged 204,000, a solid gain, though well below the level of 342,000 for the same period in 2022. However, the unemployment rate has increased by only 0.2 percentage points over the past 12 months to 3.9%, higher than in 2022. where it was at the beginning of the year but is still characterized by a strong economy.

However, there are several dynamics in the current picture that make this week’s report, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, potentially important.

According to Dow Jones, average hourly earnings are expected to rise 0.3% from October and 4% over the 12-month period.

The annual average hourly earnings level is not in line with the Fed’s 2% inflation target, but it is far from the March 2022 peak of 5.9%. Bringing wage growth to a sustainable level is vital to reducing inflation, so anything more obvious could generate a market reaction.

“When you try to measure supply and demand, price is probably the most accurate way to look at it, and you know wage growth has slowed quite a bit,” Jones said. “So that tells you that supply and demand are coming back on track.”

Beyond wages, the key unemployment rate may bear some additional scrutiny.

Although the unemployment figure is up slightly from a year ago, it remains half a percentage point above its recent low of 3.4% in April.

The difference is significant in that a time-tested indicator known as the Saham rule shows that when the unemployment rate rises half a point from its most recent low on a three-month average, the economy is in recession.

However, the author of the rule, economist Claudia Sahm, also said there is no guarantee that will be the case this time, although the warning signs are certainly there.

“There’s an argument that … once the unemployment rate starts rising, it often continues to rise, and it accelerates, and it’s a feedback loop,” Sahm said recently on CNBC. “That’s why a slight increase in the unemployment rate could be really bad news, as it continues to trend.”

Other data this week showed some volatility in the labor market.

Job openings fell to their lowest level in 2 1/2 years, and private wage growth slowed, the ADP reported. Although unemployment claims have declined, they are still running at high levels.

However, the total number of workers returning from strikes in the auto industry and Hollywood could rise to 38,000 in November, according to Goldman Sachs. In fact, the firm’s economists expect the report to be well above Wall Street estimates – for a total of 238,000 which could cause some jitters for the Fed’s ability to tighten its stance.

Neil Costa, founder and CEO of recruitment marketing firm HireClix, said he has seen a slowdown in job postings.

“We’ve definitely seen cooling this year,” he said. “It started in the early part of the year, and we’ve seen people pull back their recruiting advertising dollars without a doubt.”

However, he said the jobs market remains strong, citing health care in particular, while he has seen a slowdown in transportation, logistics and manufacturing. Costa is expecting continued slowing in 2024, though nothing in line with a deep recession.

“People are being extremely cautious at this particular point,” he said.

Source: www.cnbc.com