The market strategist has warned that US consumers are ‘heading towards the bottom’ and the jobs market is ‘teetering at the edges’.

Forget about the torrid pace of economic growth in the United States last quarter: Americans are being hurt, and one market strategist believes life could get much worse.

Speaking to CNBC Squawk Box Europe, Chris Watling, founder of Longview Economics, argues that American households are “basically walking towards a cliff” and warned that the euphoria around strong retail sales is not justified. This is a problem for US growth because consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy.

“They are running out of cash. If you look at the additional savings, they’ve been substantially reduced,” said Watling, who serves as Longview’s CEO and chief market strategist. “If you look at the income quartile, the bottom…quartile is under pressure, [and] Perhaps [have] Spent all the extra savings.”

In fact, looking back, the data show that American families appear to be in stronger shape. According to U.S. Census Bureau forecasts, retail and food services sales will reach $704.9 billion in September 2023, up 0.7% from the previous month and 3.8% from a year earlier.

Wall Street also enjoyed positive third-quarter updates from major retailers. Amazon’s revenue rose 13% this week, while Unilever reported underlying sales growth was 5.2%.

Watling is not convinced by the success of such sales, saying it is fueled by the household savings ratio which is now declining.

The London-based analyst is not alone in this observation. Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser believes “cracks” in consumer spending are beginning to appear, while Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan suggested that consumers have now reached a tipping point.

“So it’s not good news at all,” Watling added. “Quite the contrary, I think there are some real challenges coming for the American consumer.”

Labor market ‘teetering at the edges’

While the country’s economy grew at an annual rate of 4.9% from July to September, the fastest in nearly two years, Watling said some economic indicators are indicating problems beneath the surface.

These also include car repayment delinquency rates for risky borrowers, which have reached their highest figures in three decades. Also worrisome is the slowdown in the Kansas City Fed’s Labor Market Conditions Indicators (LMCI), which dropped into negative numbers earlier this year.

“The labor market is under tremendous pressure,” Watling said. “We had a good payroll month, but if you look at a lot of the indicators of where the labor market might go, a lot of those indicators are weak – they’re quite soft.”

Watling said continued pressure on both consumers and the labor market could “trigger” a recession in the U.S. economy.

“Bond King” Bill Gross similarly doesn’t agree with the positive picture that some datasets are painting.

Earlier this week, Gross, the former chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Co., or Pimco, tweeted that he was predicting a recession in the fourth quarter and urged his followers to return to the bond market.

Watling said another headache for the US economy in the coming months will be its stock market, which he believes is overvalued.

When asked about the impact of this volatile consumer sentiment on Wall Street, he replied: “However, from our perspective, I could see a bounce for a month or two. It’s taken a lot of beating; Markets have been down since July, but I think net-net, if you are looking ahead beyond the next few months you might want to be underweight equities.

“In particular, the US equity market is very expensive; It’s worth more… America as a whole is worth more—the technology is worth more.”

He concluded: “I think America is going through tough times.”

