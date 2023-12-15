NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market expected to increase in size 1.35 billion US dollars From 2023 to 2028. Furthermore, market momentum will progress CAGR of 16.53% According to Technavio Research, during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (orthopedic implants, surgical plans, and surgical instruments), type (plastics, nylon, biomaterials, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)). North America responsible for 40% Of market growth. The US and Canada are the major markets in this region. Furthermore, several professional societies in the field support the use of 3D printing technologies for medical applications.

Company Profile:

3D Systems Corp., Biomedical Modeling Inc., Dimension Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Company, Johnson & Johnson, Materialize NV, Medtronic PLC, Osteo3D, Renishaw PLC, SLM Solutions Group AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker B.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

General Electric Company: The company offers orthopedic 3D printed devices such as 3D printed hip implants under the LimaCorporate brand.

Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

orthopedic implant section It is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The use of 3D printing is increasing for the manufacturing of standard-sized orthopedic implants, patient-matched implants for individuals with specific bone and joint anatomy, and custom 3D-printed implants for individuals with bone or joint deformities. Is increasing. Additionally, customized orthopedic 3D printing devices can be manufactured from high-quality and bio-compatible materials.

Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market: Drivers and Trends:

Driver-

Increasing demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices

Increasing number of orthopedic implant surgeries

Increasing cost efficiency and increased productivity

The increasing demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices is the major factor driving the market growth. There is increasing use of 3D printing technologies to create patient-specific devices and surgical instruments using the patient’s own medical imaging. Additionally, the nature of additive layer manufacturing in 3D printing enables physicians to create custom implants that provide complex shapes and geometric features.

trend-

A major factor shaping the growth of the orthopedic 3D printed devices market is the increasing focus on R&D of 3D bioprinting.

What are the key data included in this Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the orthopedic 3D printed devices market between 2023 and 2028.

Accurate estimation of market size and its contribution to the market focusing on the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Market Development in North America, Europe, Asia and ROW

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information about the companies

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that will challenge the growth of Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices market companies.

