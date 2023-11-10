The market rubs Wynn the wrong way. But we see a buying opportunity

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported a better-than-expected third quarter on Thursday, with the continued strength of its Las Vegas operations and the post-Covid rebound in Chinese gambling hub Macau driving both revenue and profit. But investor concerns over the unevenness of the Macau recovery prompted a selloff in after-hours trading, sending Wynn’s stock down more than 5% — and creating a potential buying opportunity. Operating revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose 88% year-over-year to $1.67 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion, according to estimates compiled by LSEG. LSEG data shows adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) came in at 99 cents, beating the 75-percent consensus estimate. Adjusted asset earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) – Wynn’s key metric for profitability – rose 206% year-over-year to $530.4 million, beating analysts’ forecasts of $488 million. is much ahead of. According to FactSet. Overall, Wynn delivered strong third quarter results. Its two Macau properties are now producing 85% of 2019 levels and are on track to full recovery, even if Wynn Macau is taking longer to recover than Wynn Palace. But we remain confident that management has the right strategy in place to stem any potential market-share losses at its struggling assets in China. Meanwhile, Wynn’s Las Vegas property is on fire, earning nearly double this year compared to 2019, with no sign of a downturn from its high-end clients. Boston property has seen some softness and may top out, but we are encouraged by management’s plans to expand its footprint in the city in the near future. Additionally, the market is also ignoring the yet-to-be-commissioned Wynn Al Marjan project in the UAE, which was launched this year. The company continues to view this as an exciting opportunity. Despite these positives, Thursday evening’s selloff dropped Wynn stock to about $40 below the level it was trading at in 2019. While we understand how macroeconomic concerns about China are impacting the stock, the company’s assets in the country continue to perform — and at higher margins than in years past. With the stock trading at approximately 10 times 2023 enterprise value of EBITDAR, a discount of approximately two times compared to the 2019 multiple, we think the stock is very cheap at these prices. And we plan to take advantage of the opportunity to add to our Wynn position on Friday morning. Quarterly Comment Macau The recovery of Wynn’s properties in Macau, a special administrative region of China, continued with total EBITDAR of $255 million, which is 85% of Wynn’s pre-COVID levels in the casino hub. However, the company’s two properties in the region – Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau – are not enjoying the same pace of recovery. Wynn Palace’s results were strong and the property is on track to return to pre-pandemic profit levels. In 2019, Wynn Palace generated $730 million in EBITDAR. The $177 million in assets generated last quarter at an annualized rate results in approximately $708 million in EBITDAR, indicating that Wynn is back on track. Also, third-quarter margins reported Thursday were higher than in 2019, indicating strong leverage. Wynn Palace generated $177 million in EBITDAR last quarter, which is more than the $162 million it earned in 2019 despite lower operating revenues. Unfortunately, the recovery at Wynn Macau has been more scrutinized. This is partly a result of renovation-related outages. Wynn’s structural issue is also that it relies too heavily on press junkets and VIP clients at the expense of the premium mass clients who now dominate the gambling space in Macau. In the third quarter of 2023, Wynn Macau made profits of approximately $78 million, which amounts to only $312 million when annualized. In 2019, the property made a total profit of $649 million, including $139 million in the third quarter. The market is worried about a loss in market share on Thursday due to Wynn Macau’s weakness. But CEO Craig Billings argued on the company’s post-earnings conference call that Wynn can structurally keep shares at high margins without junkets because of costs incurred during the pandemic. Las Vegas Despite the difficult year-over-year comparison, EBITDAR at Wynn’s Las Vegas properties increased 12% to a new third-quarter record of nearly $220 million. Management also noted that its top-line trends in Las Vegas remain strong through October, with “healthy” gross gaming revenues and strong RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth. The company continues to point to high-profile events such as the upcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix and the NFL Superbowl as part of the pipeline generating strong forward group demand. For the former event, the company said it expected to exceed its all-time hotel revenue record for the three-day period starting Nov. 17 by about 50%. Encore Boston Harbor Wynn’s Boston property proved relatively stable, albeit disappointing with EBITDAR. The $60 million is down about 1% from last year. Wynn blamed some of the decline on the construction of a major tunnel near the property, but the company said it was feeling the same macroeconomic pressures as other regional operators. Still, Wynn said its Boston business experienced month-over-month growth in October with strong growth in slot handles, table drops and RevPAR. Wynn Interactive Co. continues to take a disciplined cost approach to its digital gaming platform, focusing only on US states where it has a physical presence. As a result, Wynn saw its “burn rate” or losses improve sequentially to $5 million, down from $15 million in the second quarter. Balance Sheet Wynn said Thursday it repurchased $56.2 million worth of shares in the third quarter, at an average price of $94.11 for each share. This is a small figure but something worth noting is that the company did not buy back any stock in the second quarter. When a company that does not regularly repurchase stock makes such a move, it is generally a sign of confidence in the future and disarray in the market. In this case, management explained tonight that it will buy back the stock when it is “mispriced as we believe.” Wynn announced the resumption of its dividend earlier this year, paying 25 cents per share quarterly. (Jim Cramer’s charitable trust is long WYNN. See here for a full list of stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

The Wynn Resorts logo is illuminated as people sit near the fountain at the Wynn Resort in Macau, China.

straw young | Bloomberg | getty images

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported a better-than-expected third quarter on Thursday, with the continued strength of its Las Vegas operations and the post-Covid rebound in Chinese gambling hub Macau driving both revenue and profit.

But investor concerns over the unevenness of the Macau recovery prompted a selloff in after-hours trading, sending Wynn’s stock down more than 5% — and creating a potential buying opportunity.

Source: www.cnbc.com